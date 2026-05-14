Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to sign Elliot Anderson as a replacement for Casemiro and has also told the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, to get a deal done for Kees Smit.

Casemiro will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, with the Brazilian defensive midfielder sticking to the decision that he in January.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has been a star for Michael Carrick’s Man Utd side this season, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 32 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League.

Man Utd are already working on signing a replacement for Casemiro, with Elliot Anderson a top target for the Red Devils.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder is one of the best and most dynamic players in the Premier League.

Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand believes that Anderson would be perfect for the Red Devils and has outlined the reasons why.

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Rio Ferdinand wants Elliot Anderson to replace Casemiro at Man Utd

Ferdinand said on talkSPORT (9:45am, May 14) when asked about the signings that Man Utd should make in the summer transfer window: “Casemiro is leaving.

“He is going to be a huge, huge miss because he’s experienced, his ability, what he has achieved, what he has meant to the team, goals that he has scored.

“They have got to find a replacement for that, and I think you have got to go to someone immediately who is tried and tested in the Premier League, knows the terrain of the Premier League.

“I think Anderson jumps to pace, for me.

“I think he has energy, legs, robustness, and that Premier League experience.

“I think he has played international football now. I think he will probably start in the England World Cup team, sort of the first games and then we will see it goes.

“I think he will be a great addition.”

READ MORE: Rio Ferdinand reveals he has ‘met’ Man Utd ‘dream target’ – ‘An unbelievable signing’

Rio Ferdinand wants Kees Smit at Man Utd

Ferdinand has also urged Man Utd to go all out to sign Kees Smit from AZ.

The former England international has been hugely impressed with the 20-year-old Netherlands international midfielder.

Ferdinand said: “There’s a kid called Kees Smit who I absolutely love. He is at AZ Alkmaar.

“Not many people listening would know, but go and check this kid out at AZ Alkmaar.

“He is a Dutch kid, midfielder.

“He wouldn’t be who I would buy to go in and start immediately because he is too young and inexperienced, but definitely, I wouldn’t want to miss out on him.

“Because I think you need to get two or three in that area.

“And then you have got a lot of other players, like Wharton, Baleba still, Ederson.”

Man Utd are interested in Smit, with TEAMtalk reporting on April 17 that the Red Devils have been keeping tabs on the Dutch gem.

There is interest in Smit from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and Arsenal, too.

AZ are open to cashing in on the teenager in the summer of 2026 and want up to €80million (£69.3m) for Smit.

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