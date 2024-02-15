Chelsea have been panicked into trying to ‘poach’ another Brighton executive out of ‘fears’ Dan Ashworth and Manchester United would do it if they didn’t.

Newcastle sporting director Ashworth has been targeted for a similar position at Old Trafford as part of their wider backroom restructuring led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team.

Ashworth has previously ‘argued’ behind the scenes at Newcastle that making his stance clear on the situation is unnecessary, since there has been no official approach for him.

But that is expected to change in the coming days once Manchester United formalise their interest in bringing him on board.

The move could effect Premier League clubs beyond the obvious two, with Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes identified as a potential replacement for Ashworth at St James’ Park.

Yet it turns out that Chelsea could somehow be among those impacted the most, because they are an entirely unserious institution and cannot sodding help themselves.

In an incredible turn of events, the Blues ‘have made an offer to poach’ current Brighton head of recruitment Sam Jewell due to ‘fears’ that Ashworth would tempt him into joining Manchester United too if they did not.

Jewell has been in the Brighton post for less than a year and a half, having replaced Paul Winstanley in November 2022; the appointment was only made permanent last February.

Why did Winstanley need to be replaced? Because Chelsea made him one of their two sporting directors, alongside Laurence Stewart.

Chelsea have already taken Brighton’s manager (Graham Potter) and head of recruitment (Winstanley), as well as other key individuals including Ben Roberts, Kyle Macaulay, Bruno Saltor, Billy Reid and Bjorn Hamberg, many of whom indeed no longer work at Stamford Bridge.

On top of that, the Blues have committed more than £200m in possible transfer fees for Brighton players Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Robert Sanchez since Todd Boehly completed his Stamford Bridge takeover in summer 2022.

They are an utter shambles.

In the Daily Telegraph story revealing Chelsea’s approach for Jewell, Sam Wallace says the 34-year-old has not made a ‘final decision’ and could well stay at Brighton.

Chelsea want him to take up a ‘global scouting role in charge of negotiations for both the London club and Strasbourg in Ligue 1’.

Jewell worked together with Winstanley previously at Wigan and, according to ESPN, is ‘the leading candidate to head up the new structure’ Ashworth is putting in place at Manchester United.

Ashworth initially hired Jewell at Brighton in 2016 and his work scouting in South America has caught the eye, with substantial roles played in the signings of Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Julio Enciso.

Manchester United ‘have yet to make a formal move for Jewell’ but he is ‘highly rated by Ashworth’ – who has similarly not yet been the subject of an official approach towards Newcastle.