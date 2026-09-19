Man Utd believe €70m Brazilian striker will become available for transfer in January

Manchester United believe that they will get a chance to bring Real Madrid striker Endrick to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, according to a report.

TEAMtalk reported on August 8 that Man Utd had been contacted about a 2026 summer deal for Endrick.

Endrick’s camp and intermediaries had made contact with Man Utd, as well as other clubs, such as Chelsea.

The reliable transfer news outlet reported that Man Utd also showed interest in a deal for Endrick in the summer transfer window after being contacted.

However, the 20-year-old Brazil international eventually stayed at Real Madrid, who appointed Jose Mourinho as their manager in the summer for a second spell at Estadio Bernabeu.

It has been a tough start to the season for Endrick because of injury and competition for a place in the team.

READ: Jason Wilcox and Man Utd board member at loggerheads over sacking Michael Carrick

Kylian Mbappe is the number one striker at Madrid, who have Carlos Espi as his back-up after selling Gonzalo Garcia to Fulham in the summer transfer window.

While Endrick is able to play on the right wing, Arda Guler has made that position his own this season.

Madrid also signed Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2026 to play on the right wing.

The versatile Bernardo Silva is another option on the right flank for Madrid manager Mourinho.

Endrick has played only four minutes in LaLiga for Los Blancos so far this season.

READ MORE: The ridiculous records of World Cup cheat code Kylian Mbappe

Man Utd get January 2027 chance to sign Endrick

TEAMtalk has now reported that Man Utd believe that they would get a chance to sign Endrick in the January transfer window.

While Endrick – who cost Los Blancos €70million (£60m) in December 2022 when they agreed a deal with Palmeiras to bring him to the club in 2024, as reported on FIFA.com – wants to have a long-term future at Estadio Bernabeu, his camp will hold talks with Madrid over his immediate role in the team during the upcoming international break.

The report has stated: ‘Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Fulham all expressed an interest in Endrick during the summer transfer window, and there is a growing belief among clubs that he could potentially become available in 2027, with the possibility of a January move also being discussed.’

TEAMtalk further reported: ‘We can now confirm that while Endrick is away with Brazil for their forthcoming friendlies against Australia and India, his representatives are due to hold talks with Madrid.

‘Those discussions are expected to centre on the forward’s development and whether he can expect a more prominent role in the first team in the coming months.

‘Endrick does not want to give up on his Madrid dream, and his camp remain keen to establish whether there is a clear pathway for him to become a more important player under the current set-up.’

READ NEXT: JJ Gabriel reacts to Barcelona offer as Man Utd learn of compensation fee