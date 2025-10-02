A forgotten Manchester United exile with an ‘outstanding’ trait Ruben Amorim sorely needs has returned to first-team training after a shock U21 ‘request’.

While Manchester United eventually found homes for most members of their summer bomb squad, a buyer or even loan suitor for Tyrell Malacia could not be sourced.

The Dutch defender had a difficult temporary spell at PSV in the second half of last season after quickly being ostracised by Ruben Amorim, under whom he has made just eight appearances.

Malacia had been training with the U21s since being frozen out but as Amorim pledged in July, he has been brought back into the first-team fold with the transfer window shut.

Even during his exile Malacia earned rave reviews for his commitment.

His ‘intensity’ was described as ‘off the charts’ and his ‘attitude’ regarded as ‘an example for everybody else’, according to Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail.

It is also said that Malacia ‘requested to be allowed to play for the U21s’ during his time with them but that opportunity never transpired.

Dutch outlet Voetbal International adds that while Malacia’s return to the fold was ‘against all odds’, Amorim ‘will give the left-back a serious chance to fight his way back into the team’.

Many outlets reiterate that Malacia’s recall is not a response to either the club’s form or any injuries sustained by other players, while Sky Sports reporter Danyal Khan offered more insight into the situation.

“We got to see him for the first time reintegrated back into the first team this morning. We got a glimpse of open training with Ruben Amorim’s squad.

“Remember, this was a player who was training away from the group alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony. But Ruben Amorim was always very adamant that any player who didn’t get a move away from the club would be reintegrated into the first team and that is exactly what has happened with Tyrell Malacia.

“He had a meeting with Amorim, as I understand it, this week. He has been training with the U21s for the last few weeks to get some fitness back amongst the group.

“It’s been described to me as he’s had an outstanding attitude in training with the U21s, he’s been a great influence on that squad, and he has now back with the first team.

“This is a player who’s had a really challenging few seasons, first of all through injury. But then also just not really being involved in the first-team picture. He last represented Manchester United on January 26 in the Premier League.

“But this was always part of the plan. He was part of the Premier League squad that was submitted at the beginning of the season. He’s another option for Ruben Amorim to look at at that left wing-back position in a side that is conceding somewhat soft goals.

“It might be a few weeks before he gets that match fitness back, but it was good from a fan perspective to see those pictures of Tyrell Malacia, backing up what Ruben Amorim had to say in the summer.”

It would be a surprise to see Malacia make his first Premier League appearance since January, but with Amorim running out of ideas it might be worth chucking him in there.

