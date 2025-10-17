Sir Jim Ratcliffe clearly doesn’t rate the Manchester United academy and Ruben Amorim has an inflexible system, so there is concern over three young stars.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

Will the kids be alright?

Since we’re nearly back to the real football, just been reading some reviews of how players did at U21 level, because while Sir Rat doesn’t think the academy is producing the goods, there’s actually a good number of very exciting talents, particularly Fletcher, Lacey and Biancheri.

The latter two are particularly interesting, being that one is a winger and the other a small agile finisher in the mould of Aguero.

And so, thoughts turn to how they get a passage into the first team. If there’s any staunch Amorim supporters about, I don’t suppose you’d care to share a view? Y’know, in the context that we don’t now use wingers (maybe Lacey can be adapted to the 10 but there’s 6 ahead of him) and there’s a general preference for tall and strong strikers.

I’m afraid it goes back to the issue of a system requiring and using only certain types of player, without ability to accomodate or adapt to the talents available. Where would Scholes, Giggs or Beckham have fitted into this set up if they were breaking through now? Neville as a CB?

Anyhoo, answers on a postcard or BTL very welcome.

If the answer is “they just have to wait until this guy is sacked” that’s fine, but Lacey is 19 and needs to get a path to senior football soon. Which has vibes of “ones that got away” when we sell him to probably Newcastle or Everton on the cheap.

Badwolf

Tommy T v the media

I’m going to start this by being very clear. I like Thomas Tuchel. Lots.

But equally, it is becoming abundantly clear that you lot (our wonderful media, and even F365 possibly included) do not. You don’t like him, you didn’t want him, and that narrative is being driven and reinforced on, what seems like, a daily basis, and at every conceivable opportunity.

And that raises a justifiable question. Why??

I’m too old and too grumpy to take too much notice of WCQ game stats, but the man has overseen a 100% win record with no goals conceded. And before anyone says “yeah but, these groups are a joke, full of part timers etc etc, just maybe have a word with your most accessible Sweden or Italy fan, and ask them how it’s going.

Tuchel is quite clearly, a decent, educated, well spoken (even when not using his native tongue) and most importantly, very successful football coach. So, what’s the problem with him?

So far with the media, he has been open, honest, forthcoming and, more importantly, consistent about what he is trying to do and how he is trying to do it. Why not take the man for his word? Don’t forget, he has a very short-term contract, with a very clear target.

It almost seems that if some training cones went missing from St George’s Park at the moment, Tommy T would be served with a Search Warrant for his garden shed.

Andy FTM (Some San Miguel glasses were lifted from my pub on Sunday, but know it wasn’t Tommy T so no need to ask him at the next presser)

Commission a Gordon

Dear Ed,

When Sven Goran Ericsson ran slap into 2002 Peak Brazil, he probably had England’s best team to date. Not so much the Golden Generation as propaganda would have it but he had figured out a decent balance with all the players available.

Tuchel has made them balanced on both wings and made them fly. Oddly he’s leaning intelligently on Newcastle’s team while Sven was stuck with Manchester United’s Ferguson dripping poison in the ear of his boys for the England squad. Howe is nurturing a good set of hard working players in his squad that compliment what Tuchel needs. Gordon running up the left wing is a pleasure to finally see happen. What might have been against Spain in 2024? And he scored! Woltemade is a perfect sort of striker for Gordon as a proxy for Kane.

In retrospect it is amazing that Kane didn’t demand Southgate have Gordon there as a supplier of quality crosses followed by runs up the touch line.

Dan McG LFC

READ NEXT: Bellingham tumbles in the England Ladder but who jumps 15 places into Tuchel’s starting XI?

The Kane replacement hasn’t landed yet

It’s mainly from betting companies that I’ve never heard of where side-show x player opinions get pooper-scooped up but…

‘and Kilbane told Best New Bingo sites via the Metro ‘ has to be the most hilariously low cost and naff place to have a quote lifted from so well done Kevin .

Onto the forwards to replace Kane theme. A champion at under 21 level Cameron Archer was not on the list, then there is the 2012 Spain playing a non striker as a striker option where Cole Palmer , Phil Foden , Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones come to mind , even Bellingham on first half a season at Madrid evidence could work .

Nevertheless Ollie Watkins is fine and Liam Delap will improve .

No one saw Harry Kane coming through until he did so the hext generation striker is probably ripping it up in an academy somewhere.

Is this the first tournament where Kane will have a winter break , no league cup and easy league fixtures ? That all sounds positive .

And around Wembley during the ‘66 world cup games it was all union jacks , at least as far as I could make out from coloured footage and photos .

Peter ( afcon incoming over the straits ) Andalucia .

There have been an interesting range of comments in recent mailboxes on Harry Kane, some focussing on his goalscoring prowess whilst others felt his barnet required closer evaluation (…“he’s a nifty, 50’s binman !” (© Shooting Stars..)).

So I thought I would jot down a few thoughts from an older England fan’s perspective.

There can be no doubting of the man’s goal-scoring prowess – that is undeniable and he remains one of the most clinical finishers around, as he has been for a number of years.

However, I start to feel slightly more uncomfortable with certain messaging that I hear from parts of the media when they eulogise about his build up play, with it almost being painted that he should be allowed to do that because … because he’s Harry Kane ! .. record England goal-scorer … he can do what he wants !

The guy can clearly play some great, incisive passes (an aspect of his game that has come more to the fore in the last few years), but that doesn’t mean he should be given full licence to drop into those positions away from the forward line for England to attempt that. What was clearly evident at the last Euro’s (where there were lots of calls for him to be dropped from the starting 11 during the tournament, me being one) was that he stodged up our build up play by dropping deep.

I also think we need to recognise that one of the areas where England have a high talent pool relative to the world stage is at the number 10 / attacking midfield position – Rogers has had the shirt in the last couple of games, with the likes of Palmer, Bellingham and Eze patiently waiting (Palmer is the pick for me – such an intelligent footballer in terms of his ability to find pockets of space and defining attacking patterns of play). It would be disappointing to me if all 4 of those names don’t make the plane to the US.

So, back to the job demarcation point. For me, Tuchel should be telling Harry that he wants him to play as a number 9 that predominantly plays within the width of the penalty area and in the attacking line. That should be his job, to finish the chances created by others – think of it like a Gerd Muller role who was one of the best there has been in terms of finding the onion bag, but who had a very talented German team behind him to give him those opportunities.

If Kane could adopt that narrower role for England, I think it will improve our overall chances of success.

Sparky, LFC (liking what Tuchel is doing .. refreshing to see the manner he has selected squads / teams in recent times .. regardless of reputation, everyone needs to earn their place .. I can get behind that).

The flag war debate rages on

I understand that it’s the interlull and everyone is bored but I thought the Neville/Flag War debate would be over on Football365 even though it raves in elsewhere.However, the initial article was very left wing and condescending to right wing readers in order to stir the pot and encourage readers to react. So, as much as I held back, here’s my tuppence worth.

Now, Neville has every right to say what he said. Also people have the right to disagree with him. What’s amusing is that Neville in his dramatic video appears to be using ‘mirror politics i e. having a go at ‘angry middle aged white men’ causing division when that’s exactly what he is.and what he’s doing (especially in Salford). Can’t he just express his views rationally father than impersonate Richard Ashcroft with his remix of ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony? I think Jaap Stam sums him up in his autobiography by calling both the Nevilles ‘busy c**ts’ implying they are both angry people who complain about this, that and everything! Also, Neville’s timing of his comment linking it to a degree with a terrorist attack on Jews was inappropriate and wrong

Extreme left wing people and extreme right wing people are as bad as each other but people with moderate views on both sides are more diplomatic.

Regarding the flying of the flag, why should we be embarrassed? Long before this palavour, on my way to a party way out in the sticks in Essex, I came out of the train station and was walking past a dignified house that had a large Union Flag on a poll in the front garden. I was touched and turned and saluted it.

Chris, Croydon

Whinging

After whinging in this mailbox that Johnny Nic should advocate for a salary cap and now seeing the PL is about to vote on (a soft version of) one, I think I need to whinge more about the changes I want to see in football. Presumably someone in here has influence and takes mailbox ideas straight to shareholder meetings. So here goes:

1. Remove heading from the game. We know it’s terrible for kids’ brains, it’s probably not great for adults’ brains. It adds so little. In fact, only ~15% of premier league goals are headers. I think taking away defenders’ option to head the ball clear would increase the number of goals, at least initially.

2. Remove penalties from the game. Foul in the box is just like a foul anywhere else. If an obvious goal is stopped a la Suarez v Ghana, just award a goal.

3. Stop the clock when the ball is out of play. Everyone whinges about time-wasting. I read article after article about the ball only being in play for ~54% of time blah blah blah. Just make the game 60 mins and stop the clock. Add a “restart play” of 15s for throw ins, 30s for corners/free kicks in the attacking half.

4. Ditch automatic VAR. Give the manager “challenges” like tennis or NFL, but you lose a sub if you get it wrong. Let them challenge ANYTHING; absolutely believe that throw in was the wrong call? Bet a sub on it. No subs left but you’ve just conceded a final minute winner that you think is bullshit? Too bad, you should have managed your challenges/subs better.

Anyway, that’s more than my 2 cents worth. Would love to hear why I’m an idiot or what other changes should be implemented.

Ziggy (really need the international break to be over)

The asshole



After a chastening few days, I’ve realised that being told you’re an asshole might not be such a bad thing.

You can adjust your behaviour and avoid future assholishness.

F365 mentioned that football related AITA input was welcome in international breaks (not much time left)…come on guys I can’t be the only one.

Aidan, Lfc (IATA in penance for a month)