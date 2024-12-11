Manchester United flop should be ‘very upset’ and ‘distraught’ at Liverpool decision

Former Manchester United player Donny van de Beek should be ‘very upset’ and ‘distraught’ at the decision made against him during the defeat to Liverpool.

Liverpool continued their perfect start to this season’s Champions League campaign with a victory over Girona in which Mo Salah scored the only goal.

The Egyptian converted a penalty on the hour after former Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek was adjudged to have fouled Luis Diaz in the area.

That decision attracted criticism far and wide, not least from Liverpool legend and CBS Sports pundit Jamie Carragher.

“I don’t think it’s a penalty,” he said. “I think it’s very harsh.

“We’ve spoken about decisions in this competition for the last couple of years now and the penalties I see get given in the Champions League, I’d be very upset if they were given against me.

“I couldn’t see anything in it initially. The boot’s come off, but it doesn’t really affect him in any way in terms of a foul, really.

“I don’t even think it’s harsh, I just don’t think it’s a penalty. You see how disappointed Van De Beek is there and rightly so.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE FROM F365

👉 Liverpool goalkeeper out until ‘end of year’ amid Alisson, Kelleher fitness concerns

👉 Slot furious at Liverpool being ‘so easily out-played’ as only one man escapes criticism

Thierry Henry was alongside in the CBS Sports studio alongside Carragher and agreed with his colleague’s assertion that the awarding of a penalty was harsh.

“That wasn’t a penalty,” Henry said. “If Jamie says it wasn’t a penalty, we don’t even have to see it, (as a) Liverpool man. It really wasn’t a penalty.”

Over on TNT Sports, Steve McManaman laid into the call too.

“I thought it was no penalty – I really did,” he said. “I know he sort of accidentally stands on his heel, but nobody appeals for it, the game carries on.

“As they do in Europe, VAR suddenly start getting involved and you know, he stands on his heel, he slips a bit.

“It was a fairly scruffy decision to give a penalty. I wouldn’t have been particularly happy. It’s great for Liverpool but, if I was on the opposite end, I’d be distraught about it.”

READ NEXT: Romano reveals details of ‘strange’ Man Utd sale as Red Devils ‘advance in talks’ for striker

Rio Ferdinand was in agreement.

“Maybe any criticism is a bit overzealous in terms of trying to get to the ball,” he said. “He didn’t even get to the ball in the end, didn’t touch the ball.

“But, I’m like Macca, I don’t think there was any real intention – or intent to step on his ankle and take his boot off. Clumsy is the best word, maybe, he’s given the referee opportunity to make a decision or for VAR to get involved.”

McManaman added: “That’s it – for VAR to get involved. You expect your midfielders to go to close down, but if you accidentally step on an inch of his heel on the back, it’s very, very unfortunate.

“With all respect, it’s a contact game and we see a lot more contact at corners or free-kicks that go unnoticed, so I don’t think it was a penalty regardless of the result.”