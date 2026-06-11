Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, who has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool

Manchester United are interested in bringing Antonee Robinson to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a report, but the Fulham left-back is keen on a move to Liverpool instead.

Andy Robertson has left Liverpool and joined Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer this summer.

Milos Kerkez is now the only recognised senior left-back in the Liverpool squad at the moment, although Kostas Tsimikas is due to return to Anfield after his loan spell at AS Roma.

However, Tsimikas’s future at Liverpool is far from certain, with the Merseyside club having already identified a replacement for Robertson.

Antonee Robinson wants to join Liverpool

TEAMtalk reported back on June 24, 2026, that Liverpool want to sign Antonee Robinson from Fulham in the summer of 2026 as a replacement for Robertson.

Liverpool looked at a potential deal for the USA international left-back in the summer of 2025, but the Reds eventually decided to sign Kerkez instead.

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The report claimed that ‘discussions’ had ‘reopened’ regarding Robinson, who is ‘keen on a return to Merseyside’, having been on the books of Everton in the earlier part of his career.

Robinson ‘wants to join Liverpool and replace’ Roberson, claimed the reliable news outlet.

However, it has now emerged that Man Utd are keen on the 28-year-old, who is part of the USA team for the 2026 World Cup finals.

Man Utd target Antonee Robinson

Man Utd are looking for a left-back and are monitoring Robinson, according to Sky Sports.

Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall is another target for Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick.

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Robinson is under contract at Fulham until the summer of 2028.

The 28-year-old left-back has scored four goals and given 22 assists in 215 appearances for Fulham so far in his career.

Marco Silva worked with Robinson at Fulham, and the Portuguese manager rates him highly.

Silva said about Robinson, as quoted in The Borough of Hounslow Herald in December 2024: “He’s been great for us. He’s one of the best left-backs in this league.

“It’s not just the way he is able to stop players, but the way he is able to help ourselves.”

Silva added: “He’s a top player and a great professional.

“He’s a proper athlete and is improving in some defensive positions we want him to improve.

“He’s improving season by season, and week by week you can see he is improving, and we are really proud to have him with us.”

The Liverpool Echo quoted Silva as saying about Robinson in December 2024: “Even when I arrived at Fulham four seasons ago, the way he has improved off the ball has been exceptional.

“If you create the right areas for him, he is going to be decisive going forward.

“Going up and down is not easy for any winger to follow him the way he plays, but also he has improved in his defensive set-up.

“He’s open-minded to learn and is a player who is always ready for us because he’s a great athlete.”

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