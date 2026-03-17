Man Utd ‘interest’ in Brazilian midfielder ‘heightened’ after he stars against Liverpool

Manchester United’s interest in bringing Joao Gomes to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window has strengthened after he starred against Liverpool earlier this month, according to a report.

With Casemiro leaving Man Utd at the end of the season, the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are keen on signing a replacement for the former Real Madrid star.

Man Utd could even sign two new midfielders in the summer of 2026, as the Premier League giants continue the rebuild of their squad.

Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba are three of the prominent names on Man Utd’s wishlist.

Joao Gomes is also a target for Man Utd, with a report earlier this month claiming that the Red Devils will compete with Newcastle United for the Wolves midfielder.

Wolves are at the foot of the Premier League table at the moment and are very likely to get relegated to the Championship.

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Gomes is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and it is hard to see the 25-year-old Brazil international staying at Wolves should they get relegated from the English top flight.

TEAMtalk has reported that Man Utd’s interest in Gomes has strengthened following his impressive performances against Liverpool and Aston Villa.

On March 3, 2026, Wolves beat Liverpool 2-1 at Molineux Stadium in the Premier League, with Gomes playing a starring role.

The 25-year-old also scored for Wolves in their 2-1 win against Aston Villa at home in the league on February 27, 2026.

According to TEAMtalk, Man Utd have been following Gomes in recent weeks and have been carrying out ‘detailed checks’ on the midfielder, and his ‘recent form has only heightened that interest’.

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The report has added: ‘Gomes has been instrumental in Wolves’ impressive Premier League victories over Aston Villa and Liverpool, delivering commanding displays that have underlined his potential to top clubs.’

However, Man Utd are not alone in their admiration of Gomes.

While a relegation for Wolves would strengthen Man Utd’s position in terms of signing Gomes in the summer transfer window, interest from Liverpool complicates matters for the Red Devils.

Liverpool, too, are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Gomes, who has drawn admiring glances from Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur as well.

Gomes joined Wolves from Brazilian club Flamengo in 2023.

The midfielder is under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2030, with Wolves having the option to extend it by another year.

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