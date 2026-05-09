Manchester United director of football, Jason Wilcox, is personally trying to sign Jeremy Monga and Louis Page from Leicester City, according to a report.

Under interim manager Michael Carrick, Man Utd have secured their place in the Premier League top five this season.

Man Utd will play in the Champions League next season, and the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are already planning for the summer transfer window.

Rebuilding the midfield is a key objective for Man Utd, but the club’s hierarchy also aim to keep on adding quality young players to the squad to safeguard their future.

According to Round Table, Man Utd director of football, Wilcox, is personally keen on signing Leicester duo Monga and Page.

Wilcox is reportedly ‘ meeting domestic rivals to secure top young talent’.

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The report has claimed that the Man Utd official has held talks with Leicester, Nottingham Forest and another undisclosed Premier League club.

Jason Wilcox wants Jeremy Monga and Louis Page at Man Utd

Man Utd are said to be keen on a 2026 summer deal for Monga and Page.

The report has added: ‘Further, it’s believed that Academy Director Stephen Torpey, who was appointed from Brentford nine months ago, was also present during United’s meeting with Leicester.’

Monga is one of the best teenagers in English football and is already part of the Leicester first team, despite being just 16 years of age.

The youngster has scored one goal and given two assists in 37 matches in all competitions for Leicester so far in his career.

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Given that Monga is only 16, the England Under-19 international winger cannot sign a professional contract with Leicester until he turns 17 in July.

Page is the other Leicester prospect that Man Utd director of football Wilcox is reportedly keen on signing this summer.

The 17-year-old midfielder has made 21 first-team appearances for Leicester so far in his career, providing one assist in the process.

Page, who is an England Under-20 international, signed his first professional contract with Leicester in September 2025.

Leicester, who got relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, will play in League One in 2026/27 after going down from the Championship this campaign.

While making signings this summer is firmly a major priority for Man Utd, INEOS need to hire a permanent manager first.

Carrick was appointed as the interim manager of Man Utd in January 2026 following the departure of Ruben Amorim.

While Man Utd are considering keeping Carrick in the role long term, the Premier League club are looking at other candidates, too.

When asked whether he finds the situation uncomfortable, Carrick said: “No, genuinely not.

“Whether it’s discussed or not discussed, it hasn’t bothered me.

“It hasn’t changed how I go about it.

“I’ve been confident in the work that we’re doing and working with the players and leading the club, so it literally hasn’t had any effect on me at all no.

“I think it’s pretty obvious it’s going to be a process, obviously from the outset in terms of finding someone to fill the position in the end.”

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