Man Utd have just received some bad news about signing €28m star

Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Jhon Lucumi, with an Italian report claiming that the defender prefers Juventus and Chelsea.

On August 4, Quotidiano Sportivo reported that Man Utd are interested in signing Lucumi from Bologna in the summer transfer window.

The Italian publication also credited Chelsea with interest in the 28-year-old Colombia international defender.

Juventus, too, are keen on Lucumi, who is available for €25million plus €3m in add-ons (total of €28m/£24m).

Corriere di Bologna, as relayed by Sport Witness, subsequently reported that Man Utd are considering paying the fee that Bologna want for Lucumi.

Jhon Lucumi prefers Juventus and Chelsea

However, Quotidiano Sportivo has now claimed that the Colombian star would prefer to go to Juventus, failing which he would fancy joining Man Utd’s Premier League rivals, Chelsea.

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Juventus are also said to have told the defender that they will make a bid for him soon.

The report, published on August 7, has noted: ‘Juventus remains at the top of his thoughts and only in the event that the Rossoblu and Bianconeri were to break up would he consider other suitors, with Chelsea remaining in second place.

“Because the English club is very rich and ambitious, but out of the European cups and tied like Juventus by the need to sell, but Juventus has assured the player that the attempt to make a move will come soon.

‘Probably at the end of the tour in Asia and Oceania, which will end on 11 August.’

It is not only centre-back Lucumi that Man Utd could fail to sign, with the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, facing an uphill battle to convince Newcastle United to sell them Lewis Hall, too.

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Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Let me confirm about Lewis Hall, [there have been] some updates from Newcastle.

“My understanding is Man Utd are looking at left-back as a position to cover, so [it] could be the next one [signing] for Man Utd, for sure.

“But Lewis Hall at the moment is considered, first of all, too expensive, and second, Newcastle have absolutely no intention to proceed for this one.

“Newcastle already sold several big players, Sandro Tonali to Tottenham, Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, now Bruno Guimaraes is going to join Arsenal.

“Also, they lost their coach, Eddie Howe, and that’s a massive blow.

“So now Newcastle are trying their best to keep Lewis Hall.

“Only a crazy proposal could change the stance.”

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