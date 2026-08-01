Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United are “convinced” that JJ Gabriel is a “gem”, as he became the youngest ever player to turn out for the Red Devils’ first team.

JJ Gabriel made his Man Utd first-team debut against Atletico Madrid at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm on Saturday.

At the age of 15, the teenager became the youngest ever player to feature for the Man Utd first team, although it came in an unofficial capacity.

JJ Gabriel trained regularly with the Man Utd first team last season, but the forward was ineligible to play for Michael Carrick’s side in the Premier League.

That was because JJ Gabriel turned 15 in October 2025.

According to the rules, a player cannot feature in the Premier League if they turned 15 after the start of September in a given season.

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The youngster, though, can play for Man Utd in the Premier League during the 2026/27 campaign.

After the match against Atletico, which Man Utd won 2-1, Carrick said about JJ Gabriel and Jim Thwaites coming on as substitutes, as quoted by The Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler on X: “Jimmy and JJ coming on are two younger players again.

“They had a first taste of it for us, so it’s great for me to be in a position to give the opportunities to the boys.”

Praise for Man Utd talent JJ Gabriel

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that internally Man Utd believe that the 15-year-old is “a gem”.

Romano posted on X at 4:49pm on August 1: “JJ Gabriel made his first team debut for Manchester United in unofficial game, the youngest ever.

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“Michael Carrick: ‘I’m happy to give a chance to young talents, they deserve it’.

“#MUFC convinced they have a gem in their hands.”

Man Utd defender Leny Yoro has also been hugely impressed with JJ Gabriel.

The Manchester Evening News has quoted Yoro as saying about the teenager: “He’s a really good player.

“Still really young, still a lot to learn, a lot to improve.

“He’s really humble, still working, so I’m happy for him to get his first minutes, so I hope for him it’s going to continue like that.

“I can see myself.

“[I would say] stay humble, just want to work, and this is what we need in the team, even for the young guys.

“They’re all doing really well, and JJ is one of them, so I hope he’s going to learn a lot, continue like that, improve, yeah.

“But he’s really good, a good player.”

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