Juventus eye ‘double deal’ for £112m Manchester United pair amid Ten Hag ‘fallout’

Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek come on in the Champions League.

Juventus are hoping to land a double deal for Manchester United pair Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek in January, according to reports.

Sancho came off the bench in the Red Devils’ first three Premier League matches of the season before being dropped from the squad for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal in early September.

Erik ten Hag told reporters after the match that the Englishman had been omitted because of his poor performances in training, something which Sancho rejected.

The Man Utd winger, who joined the Red Devils in 2021 for £72m from Borussia Dortmund, took to social media to deny Ten Hag’s claims and label himself a “scapegoat” for their poor start to the new campaign.

Sancho deleted the post but refused to apologise to Ten Hag for his public riposte and the England international now finds himself training away from the first-team squad.

Reports have claimed there is no way back for Sancho at Man Utd and the Premier League club will now look to sell him in the January transfer window.

READ MORE: Mediawatch: Man Utd ‘have to drop’ Andre Onana after (not a) dig from Bruno Fernandes

And now TEAMtalk claim that Serie A giants Juventus are ‘keen on a double deal’ for Sancho and fellow outcast Van de Beek with Man Utd ‘set for a busy January as several players head for the exit’.

Sancho is one player definitely ‘heading out of the door’ at Old Trafford following his ‘very public fallout’ with Man Utd boss Ten Hag, while Van de Beek has been ‘told he can leave’.

Van de Beek moved to Man Utd from Ajax for around £40m in 2020 but the Dutchman has found regular game time hard to come by in his four seasons at the club.

His value has taken a nose dive since signing for Man Utd with the Netherlands international making just 62 appearances, although he did have a brief loan spell at Everton in 2022.

Sancho is likely to leave on a permanent transfer with the Red Devils looking for ‘an outlay of just over £30m’ from Juventus to seal a deal – but the Premier League club could have to settle for a ‘loan with an obligation’ to buy for Van de Beek.

Some former players and pundits have sympathy for Sancho’s situation at Old Trafford with former Premier League defender Andy Townsend claiming Ten Hag has gone too far with his treatment of the winger.

Reacting to news that Sancho had been deleted from the first-team squad’s WhatsApp group earlier this month, Townsend told talkSPORT: “It’s gone daft.

“I don’t agree with what Jadon Sancho has done, and I stand by that. But, I mean, crikey, you might as well say to the kid, ‘don’t even come in’. It’s ridiculous.”