Manchester United legend Denis Law passes away after battle with Alzheimer’s

Manchester United and Scotland legend Denis Law has passed away at the age of 84.

Law – who scored 237 goals in 404 appearances for the Red Devils – confirmed in August 2021 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia.

Known as The King by United fans, Law is one of the United Trinity, immortalised in a statue outside Old Trafford alongside Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best.

Law’s family confirmed the news on Friday night. A statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently. We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you.”

Law is the only Scottish player to win the Ballon d’Or, doing so in 1964.

He won the European Cup, two English titles and the FA Cup in his 11 years at Old Trafford and scored 30 goals in 54 caps for his country.

Law was born in Aberdeen on 24 February, 1940 and came through the Huddersfield Town youth academy.

He moved to Manchester City in 1960, joined Italian side Torino a year later and returned to England for United in 1962, spending 11 years at the club before returning to City for a year.

Law became the last remaining member of the United Trinity in 2023 following the death of Charlton.

