Nani reckons his former club could be a title contender this season after a good run of form.

Manchester United legend Nani believes his former club have a chance to win the title this season having put together a run of three consecutive victories.

A title bid for United would have seemed fanciful earlier in the year when their form was average while the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal were setting the pace. Fast forward a few months and now United are in the ascendancy.

A trio of consecutive wins has moved them up to sixth in the table, prompting former winger Nani to suggest a title push is not out of the question.

‘Why not?’ Nani said to Covers.com. ‘They are building a strong team and are trying to get back into real competition with the teams that are always at the top of the table: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Man City. So, they are there now. They have the possibility.

‘If they win the next few games, everything can change. So, we never know. Let’s keep on winning games and then we’ll see.”

Given they are six points adrift of leaders Arsenal, a title push this season does seem optimistic but Nani believes the lack of European football could help his former side.

“If it’s not this year, maybe they will get the confidence for next season. So, let’s see.

“Not being in Europe helps on one side, yes, but obviously everyone likes to see the team in European competitions because in the middle of the week, when you don’t see your team there, you get frustrated.

“But for this time, for what they are trying to build, it’s better because there is more time to prepare the team and to train the players. Sometimes when players have too much pressure, it’s difficult to manage the physical side.

“I think if there are no competitions in the middle of the week, it’s easier, and then they can work tactically and on a lot of other things to prepare for the weekends.

“I’ve been watching the team and I’m really happy. The performance of a couple of the new players shows they are gaining confidence and starting to display their qualities.

“Obviously, it’s the beginning of the season, and we know they will perform much better in the middle of the season. The new guys, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko have been fantastic players for the team. They’ve shown their quality and personality.

“They first demonstrate sacrifice for the team, they run. Sometimes we can see them run too much and then they get tired in the middle of the second half, but that’s good because we know they will get their reward later in the season.

“They will score goals, run less, and play more relaxed—that’s football. But so far, these three players add a lot of quality to the team and are helping a lot. They’ve been scoring goals, being very productive, and involved in every match. And that’s what we want for each player who comes to the club.”

