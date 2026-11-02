£57m Man Utd star ‘makes a mistake every game’ and it’s Carrick’s fault – Keown

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has said that Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez makes a mistake in virtually every game and has blamed Red Devils manager Michael Carrick for it.

Martinez was sent off for Man Utd in their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Argentina international central defender was dismissed in the 63rd minute after picking up two yellow cards.

The result means that Man Utd are now without a win in their last nine matches in all competitions.

Man Utd, who will take on AS Roma at Old Trafford in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, are now just a place above the Premier League bottom three on goal difference.

Former Arsenal defender Keown believes that Martinez was also at fault for the opening goal for Chelsea from Morgan Rogers.

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The talkSPORT pundit has said that it is the fault of Man Utd manager Carrick and his coaching staff that Martinez did not come out to stop Rogers.

Martin Keown slams Man Utd defender Lisandro Martinez

Keown said on talkSPORT (10:41am, November 2, 2026): “Everything that could go wrong is going wrong at Manchester United, isn’t it?

“Key players like Martinez, he makes a mistake for virtually every game. There’s no doubt about that.

“Like, even the goal that they conceded, the first one, Morgan Rogers, it’s a fantastic goal, by the way.

“But then in that situation, I would say, I would look at the management and say, okay, I am going to give you a little bit of a lesson here on defending on that one, right.

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“The Arsenal back-four that we had, we would have rushed up to the ball with Morgan Rogers.

“The player on the ball is the most important person.

“You don’t run away. There’s a chance, if he starts to travel with it, right, he’s going to cause disruption.

“Martinez has got to come up and over and supress it. Maguire needs to come up, too.

“So, look, when you are on the training pitch, you know, what are we working on?”

Man Utd plan regarding Lisandro Martinez future

Martinez joined Man Utd from Ajax in 2022 for a total fee of £57million and is under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2027, but there is an option to extend it by another year.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed Man Utd’s plans regarding the future of Martinez.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I am receiving many questions regarding Licha’s future because Lisandro went very strongly against the Manchester United directors and the board after the Atletico Madrid game.

“Then Lisandro did not perform particularly well over the recent weeks, including the red card against Chelsea.

“So, it is not an easy moment for Lisandro Martínez in general. His contract runs until June 2027, meaning the end of this season.

“Man Utd have a club option to extend his contract until 2028, ensuring they do not lose any value in terms of the player’s valuation.

“What is going to happen, guys? Will Man Utd exercise the option or not? Will they continue with Licha or not? What is going to be the future of Lisandro Martínez?

“The answer I am getting is that this month, over the next days and weeks, there will be direct contacts between Lisandro Martínez’s camp and Manchester United to assess the situation and consider all the possibilities.

“Whether to exercise the option, whether not to exercise the option, whether he leaves the club or whether he stays.

“There will be discussions on several points, including his behaviour, performances, future and contract.

“So, talks are expected to follow regarding the future of Lisandro Martínez because this is going to be a big decision for Manchester United.

“Obviously, even if Licha leaves in 2027, we will see exactly when that happens, but it would mean that Man Utd would need a new centre-back for sure.

“That position has already been difficult for them because of the injuries and the problems they have experienced over recent weeks and months.

“So, obviously, this is going to be another big decision for Manchester United regarding Licha.”

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