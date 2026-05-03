Man Utd or Liverpool? Six predictions ahead of Premier League clash at Old Trafford

Manchester United and Liverpool are age-old rivals, and Michael Carrick’s side and Arne Slot’s team will face each other at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Man Utd are third in the Premier League table at the moment with 61 points from 34 matches.

The Red Devils need just two more points from their final four Premier League games to secure their place in the top five.

A win against Man Utd at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon will also see Liverpool qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Ahead of the match, several big-name pundits have been having their say on the outcome, and here are six of the best…

Chris Sutton

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 2-2 draw on BBC Sport and said: “Apart from the future of both managers, it doesn’t feel like many people are talking much about either club here, which feels odd before such a grudge match between two old rivals.

“It’s impossible to predict how this one will turn out.

“Manchester United were lucky to edge past Brentford on Monday, while Liverpool got a good win over Crystal Palace to take a bit of heat off Arne Slot.

“Bruno Fernandes has had an outstanding season for United, and Liverpool will need to stop the Portuguese Pied Piper from leading them a merry dance.

“It looks like no Mohamed Salah for Liverpool after he went off injured against the Eagles, but Alexander Isak scoring in that game felt big for him and Liverpool after he has had such a stop-start campaign.

“It could be that an individual – either Bruno or Isak – steps up again to win the game for their team, but I am going for an entertaining draw.”

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Alan Shearer

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer said: “It’s not the Liverpool or Man United we know at all from how they have played this season.

“I don’t think it’ll be a classic.

“I think because of where both teams are mentally and physically, and also in terms of where they are in the league.

“I don’t think a draw would be a bad result for both of them.”

Paul Merson

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson predicted a 2-2 draw on Sportskeeda and noted: “Unlike previous years, this isn’t the biggest game in English football anymore! It’s still massive for both teams though.”

Merson added: “When you look at Liverpool’s fixtures after this game as well, they are not absolute give-me contests. Chelsea at Anfield, Aston Villa away and Brentford again at home is a tricky run.

“Manchester United were poor against Leeds and I don’t think they were great in the wins over Chelsea and Brentford either. Liverpool can cause them problems and I expect there will be goals in this game.”

Merson continued: “I would like to see Rio Ngumoha play more often.

“He has done nothing wrong whenever he has played and Mohamed Salah is likely to be unavailable in this game.

“But I just have a feeling Arne Slot will go for experience over youth in this context and Ngumoha might have to be on the bench once again.

“Manchester United will need Matheus Cunha to return to the line-up for this game. He’s been outstanding this season.

“I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves. I had my doubts about him replicating the form he showed at Wolves after he joined United, but he has been excellent.

“Bruno Fernandes has also played extremely well this season. But when it comes to the Player of the Year award, we must not ignore the fact that he only plays once a week.

“You look at Declan Rice and see the number of games he has played this season. Rice has never lost in the Champions League this season either. Don’t get me wrong,

“Fernandes is terrific and I like him as a player. I won’t be surprised if Fernandes won the award, but I just feel Rice has done it for a longer time across competitions.”

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Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Metro: “There’s probably not much riding on it in terms of what the result means in terms of league position and qualifying for the Champions League.

“But I think it’s probably a big game for both managers. I think both sets of supporters want to feel like they’ve got the right guy going into next season.

“I think a win in a big derby game against a big rival always helps to feel a good factor around the club.

“That’s probably what’s a little bit at stake because there are a lot of Liverpool supporters who probably aren’t fully 100 per cent behind the Liverpool manager right now.

“And with Michael Carrick, probably some Manchester United fans are not quite sure if he (is) the right man to take them forward and win the biggest trophies?

“It’s only one game, but you can’t help it. It does have a lasting impact and sort of feel-good factor around these games if you can get the right results.”

When asked for a prediction, Carragher said: “Liverpool 2-1. I don’t fully believe it, but I hope it.”

Harry Redknapp

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has backed Man Utd for a 3-2 win against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Redknapp said: “The big one. United weren’t at their best against Brentford but they got the job done and that’s all that matters at this stage.

“Michael Carrick’s done a terrific job here, you couldn’t have asked for much from him.

“That’s now three wins in a row for Liverpool as they end the season in some decent form.

“I still wouldn’t say they’ve been unbelievable but a Champions League finish is essential for them, and it looks like they’ll get it.

“I don’t really trust either of these sides at the back right now, so I think we’ll see goals. I’m picking United, 3-2!

“All eyes are on Bruno Fernandes as he hunts down that Premier League assist record. It would be typical of him to do something special in this game.”

Darren Fletcher

Former Man Utd midfielder Darren Fletcher has backed Carrick’s team to win 2-1 and told TNT Sports: “For me, it’s the best fixture in English football. It’s a great rivalry.

“Both sides have weaknesses, so I think there could be goals. I’m going for Man Utd to edge it.”

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