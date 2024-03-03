Erik ten Hag reaches 100 games in charge of Manchester United this weekend with a better win percentage than Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Matt Busby. Where’s his statue?

Here are United’s top 10 post-war managers ranked by win-percentage…

1) Erik ten Hag – 60.6%

May 2022 – present

Games: 99

Wins: 60

Draws: 12

Defeats: 27

Honours: League Cup

Even if Ten Hag suffers another heavy defeat in the Manchester derby in his 100th game in charge, his win percentage will keep him above Sir Alex Ferguson. Which leads us to the only conclusion possible: Ten Hag > Fergie.

2) Alex Ferguson – 59.7%

November 1986 – May 2013

Games: 1500

Wins: 895

Draws: 338

Defeats: 267

Honours: 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, five FA Cups, four League Cups, 10 Community Shields (1 shared), European Cup Winners’ Cup, European Super Cup, Intercontinental Cup, FIFA Club World Cup.

The greatest ever to do it, since football was re-invented in 1992, Ferguson won more matches (528) and seen United score more goals (1,627) than any other manager in Premier League history.

3) Jose Mourinho – 58.3%

May 2016 – December 2018

Games: 144

Wins: 84

Draws: 32

Defeats: 28

Honours: Europa League, League Cup, Community Shield

Jose was one of a few managers to fall victim to a feckless squad, and the Portuguese manager has been proven right about a few things since he was sacked.

4) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – 54.2%

December 2018 – November 2021

Games: 168

Wins: 91

Draws: 37

Defeats: 40

Honours: –

The only manager on this list without an honour (if a shared Charity Shield that is classed as such), Solskjaer’s reign took in an interim spell before he was given the job permenantly after an incredible run powered by smiles and good vibes. And he came within a penalty shoot-out of a Europa League triumph.

5) David Moyes – 52.9%

July 2013 – April 2014

Games: 51

Wins: 27

Draws: 9

Defeats: 15

Honours: Community Shield

The Chosen One was very much the wrong one. Though any manager following Fergie would almost certainly have struggled, especially with Ed Woodward cutting his teeth above him.

6) Louis van Gaal – 52.4%

July 2014 – May 2016

Games: 103

Wins: 54

Draws: 25

Defeats: 24

Honours: FA Cup (2016)

King Louis’ football was painfully prescriptive at times, but even as the man who followed the man after main main, Van Gaal struggled to get his message across. Knew he was sacked while lifting the 2016 FA Cup.

7) Matt Busby – 51.4%

Two spells: October 1945 – June 1969; and December 1970 – June 1971

Games: 1141

Wins: 576

Draws: 266

Defeats: 299

Honours: Five First Division titles, one European Cup, two FA Cups, five Charity Shields (two shared).

The Godfather of Manchester United, Sir Matt survived Munich and rebuilt the club from the literal rubble of Old Trafford after the war to make United the first English team to win the European Cup.

8) Ron Atkinson – 50%

June 1981 – November 1986

Games: 292

Wins: 146

Draws: 79

Defeats: 67

Honours: Two FA Cups, Charity Shield

Big Ron looked set to end United’s title drought when they won their first 10 games and went unbeaten through the first 15 in 1985-86. But they fell away to finish fourth and three months into the following season, he was replaced by a fella hired from Aberdeen.

Former Manchester United managers Tommy Docherty and Ron Atkinson.

9) Tommy Docherty – 46.9%

December 1972 – July 1977

Games: 228

Wins: 107

Draws: 56

Defeats: 65

Honours: FA Cup, Second Division title

Docherty presided over a relegation in 1974 but time-served reds remember the Doc’s team that won the Second Division as one of the most entertaining sides they watched.

10) Dave Sexton – 40.3%

July 1977 – April 1981

Games: 201

Wins: 81

Draws: 64

Defeats: 56

Honours: Charity Shield (shared)

‘Whispering Dave’, seen as a safe option after Docherty was sacked for having an affair with the physio’s wife, finished with runners-up medals in the FA Cup in 1979 and the First Division a year later.

