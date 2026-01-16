Gareth Southgate has aimed both a ‘sly dig’ at Manchester United and a ‘nod’ to Sir Jim Ratcliffe over his availability and willingness to work with him.

If Manchester United wanted Southgate to replace Ruben Amorim, he would have done.

So quite why his latest comments have been interpreted as anything other than Southgate discussing the current state of football management is unknown.

Journey South

Gareth Southgate taking to LinkedIn to somehow both support and one-up Liam Rosenior’s “if you split the two words it’s ‘man’ and ‘age’ – you’re ageing men” spiel is a great bit.

Those are 14 unimprovable paragraphs on a Leader, Manager, Coach ethos presumably inspired by John Terry, and the modern ‘erosion of a Manager’s authority’. And yes, Southgate obviously capitalises the word ‘manager’. Probably does the same with ‘club’ too, ffs.

Jeremy Cross of the Daily Mirror was among the many to read that Southgate thinkpiece, and he goes with this opening paragraph:

‘The timing of Gareth Southgate’s comments couldn’t be more ironic.’

It’s not exactly like 10,000 spoons when all you need is a knife, is it? Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all dispensed with head coaches recently after losing the ‘power struggles’ of which Southgate speaks.

On goes Cross:

‘Within 48 hours of Steve Holland being parachuted into Manchester United, Southgate has gone public with his views on the current power struggle between managers and club bosses.’

Not entirely sure that Steve Holland or his short-term appointment to a new Manchester United coaching staff is emblematic of ‘the current power struggle between managers and club bosses’ but okay.

Cross continues, quoting Southgate:

‘”The erosion of a manager’s authority has been a gradual process over many years,” he said. “It has accelerated with the widespread introduction of Football, Technical, or Sporting Directors, who now oversee long-term football strategy, report directly to CEOs or owners (or both), and sit structurally above the Head Coach. ‘”Personally, I have no issue with this evolution. Strategy, culture, planning, and continuity are critical to success in any organisation – and a football club is no different.” ‘Is it a nod to United co-owner and friend Sir Jim Ratcliffe that he’s still around and available for work?’

No.

Cross ends an almost entirely pointless opinion piece by saying that whatever happens at Manchester United going forward, Southgate ‘is keeping himself relevant’.

By posting his thoughts to 29,137 followers on the hub of viral activity that is LinkedIn? Cross’ definition of ‘relevant’ sounds about as accurate as his grasp of ‘ironic’.

It’s all Linked

That Southgate post is manna from heaven for an uncomfortable number of shameless outlets.

The bloke literally wrote about the inherent problems in ‘moving from the title of Manager to Head Coach,’ dismissing the idea it is pure ‘semantics’ and writing:

‘When I was offered the role of Head Coach for the England National team, I insisted on changing the title to Manager. Even though I consider myself calm, collaborative and confident, I understood the importance of authority, influence and control when leading a football operation.’

A reminder of how Ruben Amorim basically sealed his Manchester United fate.

So yeah, this was no come-and-get-me plea from Southgate, no ‘nod’ to Ratcliffe and Ineos that he is willing to swoop in and rescue them. If that was A Thing then Manchester United would probably have appointed the unemployed man already, instead of just picking his former assistant up for a few months.

We thus get headlines from the likes of usual bastions of reliabilty GBNews, such as ‘Gareth Southgate makes sly dig at Man Utd set-up amid speculation over future aims’.

And the Daily Express website wilfully ignoring Southgate’s point to instead write that he ‘has said he has no problem with directors of football eroding a manager’s authority,’ without stopping even for a second to wonder how batsh*t insane a thing that might be for an actual manager to say.

Happy to confirm what we all suspected: nothing good can possibly ever come of a story based on LinkedIn quotes of all things.

Toney award

Mediawatch does not especially disagree with the general sentiment that there are a handful of Premier League clubs who could do with, as Andy Dunn of the Daily Mirror puts it, ‘the ‘ice-cold finisher’ Ivan Toney.

The bloke scored 20 goals in his last full Premier League season less than three years ago. If he is available and affordable then Your Evertons and The West Hams Of This World could probably do with that level of attacking quality – if indeed it still exists after a season and a half in Saudi.

What Dunn can and should be pulled up on is the feigned surprise that Toney is ‘somehow’ not really part of the England conversation any more.

The 29-year-old does indeed have 18 goals in 24 games for Al-Ahli this season, but eight of those have been penalties and he has not scored or assisted in any of his last four appearances for his club and country as a substitute: the role he absolutely would be still playing for England if he was in the picture.

That feels more pertinent than him making someone look silly with a stoppage-time penalty recently.

But as Dunn writes, Toney’s World Cup hopes are basically ‘non-existent’.

‘They should not be,’ he adds, because ‘Toney’s form and composure surely demands Tuchel take another good look at him,’ since having him in the squad means ‘you are taking a penalty taker of the very, very highest order’.

Two points:

1) Are England really still doing the ‘make space in the squad specifically for a specialist penalty taker’ in 2026? They’re all quite good at them now; Toney did score in the shoot-out against Switzerland at Euro 2024 but so did everyone else.

England last missed a penalty in the final of Euro 2020. They definitely need to use a squad spot on someone who won’t play unless there is a sniff of a spot kick.

2) When Jordan Henderson moved to Al-Ettifaq, one writer condemned the ‘significantly lower standard of play’ and ‘mediocrity of the Pro League,’ adding that ‘life in the Saudi Pro League means Henderson’s days in an England shirt are surely coming to an end.

‘He cannot go to the Euros on the back of an entire season in Saudi,’ Dunn added back then. If only Henderson had mugged off Mailson of Al-Taawoun; he’d have been an obvious squad pick.

Keeping up with the Joneses

For anyone wondering how Samuel Luckhurst is getting on over at The Sun, his latest ‘Man Utd files’ piece contains more words about Phil Jones being described as a club ‘legend’ in an email to supporters about some sort of charity evening than anything else.

‘Jones almost certainly would not refer to himself as a United legend but someone ill-informed in the club’s corporate department thought he was worthy of the title.’

Are things okay at home, Samuel?