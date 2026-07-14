Man Utd affected as Man City make U-turn on €100m midfielder – decision soon

Manchester United’s quest to add Ayyoub Bouaddi to Michael Carrick’s side this summer has become harder, with a report claiming that Manchester City want to sign the Lille midfielder and make him part of Enzo Maresca’s first-team squad now.

Man Utd have signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea and have also triggered the release clause in Youri Tielemans’s contract at Aston Villa.

While Brazil international midfielder Santos has cost Man Utd £50million, Man Utd will pay £35m for Belgium international midfielder Tielemans.

Man Utd are now planning to make a third midfield signing in the summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic, Lille and Morocco international star Bouaddi is on Man Utd’s radar.

Bouaddi was a star for Lille in Ligue 1 last season and was superb for Morocco at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

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The Athletic has reported that Man Utd are among the clubs who have been in contact for the 18-year-old.

Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick, are willing to let Bouaddi stay on loan at Lille for next season, but Man City want to integrate the midfielder in Enzo Maresca’s squad.

Man City are said to be ‘pushing hard for Bouaddi ahead of him making a decision on his future, which is expected soon’.

Man City plan regarding Man Utd target Ayyoub Bouaddi

The Athletic has reported: ‘Lille would consider selling for what they deem the right price, though if a valuation believed to be in the region of €100million (£85m; $114m) proves true, it will be prohibitive to many admirers.

‘City, Arsenal and Manchester United are some of the teams to have been in contact with Bouaddi’s camp over the past 12 months. Paris Saint-Germain football advisor Luis Campos brought him to Lille in 2021, but they are not a contender this summer.

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‘While there are clubs open to doing a deal now and allowing Bouaddi to continue developing at Lille for another season, it is thought City would rather integrate him immediately – especially given that his area of the pitch remains a key focus for them in the current market.’

This stance suggests a complete U-turn from Man City, who had earlier been ready to let Bouaddi stay on loan at Lille for next season and develop his game.

On July 3, TEAMtalk reported that Man City were among the clubs that were ready to accede to Lille’s demands and let the Morocco international midfielder stay at the French outfit for the 2026/27 campaign.

The report stated: ‘TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea have all softened their stance and are now prepared to accept a loan-back arrangement if it gives them the edge in the race to sign one of Europe’s elite teenage talents.

‘All three Premier League giants had initially been keen to integrate Bouaddi into their first-team environments sooner rather than later.

‘However, sources say they increasingly recognise that agreeing to Lille’s request may prove decisive in winning the battle for his signature.’

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