Paul Scholes does not think that Marcus Rashford has a future at Manchester United and believes that the winger should move to Aston Villa and not stay at Barcelona.

Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan deal from Man Utd in the summer of 2025.

Barcelona have the option to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent for €30million (£26m) this summer.

While Barcelona want to keep Rashford for next season, last season’s LaLiga winners want the deal changed.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona want another loan deal for Rashford next season.

The Catalan giants are willing to sign Rashford permanently this summer, but they want to pay a lower fee than €30m (£26m).

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TalkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Man Utd are sticking to their €30m (£26m) valuation of Rashford.

Amid the uncertainty on the future of Rashford, Man Utd legend Paul Scholes has said that the 28-year-old England international forward will never play for the Red Devils again.

Scholes believes that Rashford should move to Aston Villa, where he had a loan spell from Man Utd during the second half of last season.

Former Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt also does not think that Rashford will play for the Red Devils again.

Marcus Rashford urged to leave Man Utd for Aston Villa

Butt said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “I think it would be wrong for Marcus for it to happen.

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“He’s made that break now, and that would be the toughest thing he had to do.

“I done it, leave the club you were brought up with, that’s the hardest thing, that initial break.

“He went to Villa had a great cameo role there, Barcelona he started off well, for some reason he’s not getting games now.

“I think he will go somewhere else, it’s just where and who can afford him.”

Scholes said: “At Barcelona he will only ever be back-up to Raphinha and Yamal.

“It’s down to the lad, does he want to go to a Villa, that type of club where he is going to play every week.”

Butt responded: “Marcus needs to play every week, he needs confidence, he needs an arm round him, then you have an unbelievable talent.

“When he’s a bit part player and he’s not playing every week and he’s not feeling loved, that’s when he loses his love of football.

“It’s sad because he’s got such unbelievable talent.”

Scholes concluded: “I think his time is done at United.”

Former Arsenal star Lee Dixon believes that Rashford looks like a player who could flourish under Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, but he does not want him at the Emirates Stadium.

Metro quotes Dixon as saying: “Being an ex-Manchester United player, Marcus Rashford to Arsenal doesn’t sit well with me because I don’t really like United.

“But as a player, I’ve always been a big fan of his.

‘Obviously, he dropped off his levels. What happened at the end of his United career was unfortunate.

“It didn’t end particularly well. He flitted in and out of the Barcelona set-up.

“He’s a player on his day that is absolutely, you know, he’s an absolute Arsenal player in as much as he’s got, you know, he’s got pace, he’s direct.

“However, I’m not sure you can trust him, so I think Arsenal could do better.”

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