Fenerbahce are making a move to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Rashford is part of the England squad at the 2026 World Cup and is due back at Man Utd after it ends and he has had a break.

The England international winger spent last season on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd.

Rashford helped Barcelona win LaLiga last season and expected his loan deal to be made permanent this summer.

However, Barcelona decided not to trigger the £26million buy-option in the loan deal with Man Utd.

Barcelona have also signed England international winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and are on the verge of sealing a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi.

READ: Barcelona midfielder stance on joining Man Utd revealed amid internal discussion

It seems that Rashford’s dream to return to Barcelona is over, with TEAMtalk recently reporting that the winger is happy to stay at Man Utd for next season.

If Rashford is unable to get a move away from Man Utd before the summer transfer window closes, then the 28-year-old will be integrated into manager Michael Carrick’s squad for the 2026/27 campaign.

Man Utd, though, would ideally like to sell Rashford, who himself would prefer to move on after the 2026 World Cup.

It has now emerged that Fenerbahce are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Rashford.

Fenerbahce recently signed former Man Utd forward Mason Greenwood from Marseille.

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The Turkish Super Lig club are aiming for a reunion of Greenwood and Rashford, with officials flying to Manchester for talks with the winger and Man Utd.

Fenerbahce want to sign Marcus Rashford from Man Utd

Fanatik has reported: ‘Fenerbahce have no intention of stopping their transfer activity.

‘The Yellow Canaries’ new target is Marcus Rashford.

‘After finalising deals with Greenwood, football director Cihan Kamer and football manager Oguz Cetin moved from Marseille to Manchester.

‘It has been learned that official negotiations with Manchester United for Rashford will begin soon.’

The Turkish news outlet has further reported: ‘Fenerbahce will officially begin negotiations for the star player, who is not in Manchester United’s plans.

‘The Yellow Canaries want to reach an agreement with the English giant as soon as possible.

‘If an agreement is reached with the Red Devils, talks with Rashford, who is currently at the World Cup, will be accelerated.’

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