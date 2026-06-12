Fabrizio Romano says Man Utd ‘preparing bid’ for Portuguese star after ‘official contact’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United are planning to bid for Mateus Fernandes soon and bring the West Ham United midfielder to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

With Man Utd having abandoned their pursuit of Elliot Anderson because of Nottingham Forest’s asking price of £130million, the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are now focusing on alternate targets.

Mateus Fernandes has now emerged as a top midfield target for Man Utd, with West Ham having been relegated to the Championship.

The Chief Manchester United correspondent for The Manchester Evening News, Tyrone Marshall wrote on X at 7:59am on June 11: “Manchester United unwilling to pay £120million for Elliot Anderson and won’t be drawn into a bidding war.

“They want players who want to join them and, as it stands, they are focusing on other targets, with Mateus Fernandes at the top of the list #mufc”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now brought an update, claiming that Man Utd are in talks with the agents of Fernandes.

READ: Michael Carrick ‘reminds’ comically deluded Man Utd hero of Pep Guardiola – ‘Who’s to say?’

The Italian journalist has reported that Man Utd are planning to make a bid for the 21-year-old Portugal international midfielder.

Man Utd plan to bid for Mateus Fernandes

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester United are in official contact with the agent of the player.

“Manchester United already started the conversation with the agent to start preparing a bid to West Ham, so Man Utd are for sure in conversations with Mateus Fernandes.

“So, we have to take this into consideration and then see how other clubs will react because there are more clubs, not only Man Utd, not only Real Madrid, so it’s going to be an interesting race surely.”

TalkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs has also reported that Man Utd are in talks with Fernandes’s agents.

READ MORE: Man Utd target World Cup left-back who ‘wants to join Liverpool’

The transfer journalist has also noted Arsenal and Real Madrid’s interested in Fernandes.

Jacobs wrote on X at 3:43pm on June 11: “Movement expected on Mateus Fernandes’ future this month.

“Manchester United already in talks on the player side.

“PSG and Arsenal also hold appreciation.

“Real Madrid the latest suitor to make contact.

“West Ham want double the £38m+£4m they paid, but despite this valuation as sale is expected.”

Romano reported earlier this month that West Ham want £85m for Fernandes.

The journalist posted on X at 7:04pm on June 8: “Understand Matheus Fernandes price tag has been fixed by West Ham in a meeting with his camp: £85m.

“Manchester United in contact with player side, more clubs also attentive and keen.”

TEAMtalk reported on May 14 that Fernandes is ‘extremely keen’ on a move to Man Utd, who already have a deal in place with Atalanta over Ederson Silva.

Fernandes reportedly fancies playing with his Portugal international teammate Bruno Fernandes at Man Utd.

READ NEXT: Wayne Rooney urges Man Utd to re-sign elite star – ‘you’d love to have him back’