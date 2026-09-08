Paul Scholes thinks Man Utd have another Joshua Zirkzee – ‘we don’t really know what he is’

As Joshua Zirkzee struggles to find a role in the Manchester United team, Red Devils legend Paul Scholes has questioned Matheus Cunha’s position, too.

Man Utd reportedly wanted to get rid of Zirkzee in the summer transfer window.

The Netherlands international forward himself was ready to leave Old Trafford.

Juventus and Fiorentina were keen on Zirkzee, who was the subject of a loan bid from Everton on the final day of the summer transfer window.

In the end, the forward stayed at Old Trafford, with Man Utd manager Michael Carrick subsequently saying that he plans to use Zirkzee in the coming weeks and months.

Carrick said about Zirkzee on September 4: “For sure Josh is important, for the team, for the squad the depth.

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“Josh is happy here and I have a really good relationship with Josh.

“He wants to play more than he has but that is good healthy competition.

“We have a lot of games coming up, we have a shorter period between games.

“Josh can do some really top things, I have seen it myself.”

Joshua Zirkzee issue at Man Utd

However, the problem with Zirkzee has been about his exact role in the team.

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The 25-year-old is not a natural striker and is not a number 10 either.

In August 2024, Zirkzee said, as quoted in The Sun at the time: “I occasionally drop down to midfield. I don’t do that for myself but to help the team.

“I am what I call a false striker. Not a No 9, not a No 10. I am a 9.5! That’s my game.

“Maybe I’m a little different than others. But being different is good, right?”

Man Utd have a problem with Matheus Cunha

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes has now said that Cunha is another player whose position needs to be clarified.

Carrick deployed the Brazil international forward as the number nine against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium at the weekend.

Benjamin Sesko, who is a natural number nine, was on the bench and replaced Cunha after 70 minutes, as the Premier League game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast: “I felt it was really timid against Everton.

“There was no aggression, and Everton were there for the taking.

“There was so much space, and they never went for the throat.

“The centre-forward position is a bit of an issue because he is not playing Sesko.

“He is a focal point.

“It is very difficult to watch a Manchester United team without a centre forward.

“With Cunha, we don’t really know what he is, a no10 or a wide player but he’s definitely not a no9 and watching United without a no9 is a struggle.”

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