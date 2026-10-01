Michael Carrick given Man Utd sack timeline as two managers come into INEOS’ reckoning

Manchester United could make a decision on the future of Michael Carrick as manager during the November international break, according to a report, with the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, identifying Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte as potential replacements.

Man Utd have made a disappointing start to the season under Carrick, who was appointed the permanent manager in the summer.

Carrick was initially handed the Man Utd interim managerial role in January 2026 and guided the Red Devils to third place in the Premier League table last season.

Man Utd have picked up only five points from five matches in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils may have won against Sabah at Old Trafford in the Champions League, but they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton and Hove Albion.

Michael Carrick faces November test at Man Utd

Man Utd have decided to stick with Carrick for now, but, according to journalist Dean Jones in FlashScore, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, could decide to pull the plug during the international break in November.

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Jones wrote: “The November international break is expected to become an important point of assessment.

“By then, Carrick will have had a demanding run of fixtures in which United’s progress can be judged from several different perspectives.

“Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Leeds and Como all represent different tests in the coming weeks, but are also matches United regard as important and winnable.

“How the team performs across those games will help determine whether the concerns surrounding Carrick develop into something more significant – or whether he can restore the momentum that earned him the permanent job.”

Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte on Man Utd’s radar

Jones has reported that Man Utd have admiration for Howe, who parted company with Newcastle United at the end of last season.

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The reliable journalist added: “Howe’s name has begun to crop up again in relation to the United job as questions around Carrick have emerged, and sources do believe he remains a figure of interest to the club’s decision-makers.

“It is not something that United have to make a decision on right now, and it is important to note that no contact has been made with any other coaches or representatives at this time.”

Howe is not the only manager that Man Utd have admiration for, with the Italian media reporting that the Red Devils have taken a shine to Conte, too.

According to September 15’s print edition of Corriere della Sera, as relayed by SportWitness and CalcioMercato, Conte heads the Man Utd manager’s shortlist.

The former Chelsea boss parted ways with Napoli at the end of last season and, like Howe, is without a managerial job at the moment.

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