Manchester United are set to face Everton this weekend but it wasn’t that long ago they were submitting multiple offers for Jarrad Branthwaite.

Having enjoyed an incredible first full campaign for Everton, Branthwaite quickly became one of the hottest talents at centre-back in European football.

He was also extremely close to joining England at Euro 2024 following his breakout season and the 22-year-old remains one of the very best at his age in his position.

United were hell-bent on signing him but fell way short of Everton’s original £70million valuation, having multiple transfer bids knocked back.

The Reds Devils then signed youngster Leny Yoro and the experienced Matthijs de Ligt instead for a combined fee of just over £90million.

There was a hope from United that they could take advantage of Everton’s PSR money troubles but after some sales and a takeover from the Friedkin Group, the narrative and landscape is far different less than a year on.

"I think the PSR, I don't know all the stuff but we still have some work to do in the summer. I was aware of it when I came in but I'm hoping we're beginning to stop thinking about that now," claimed David Moyes ahead of the clash at Old Trafford. "We're beginning to think about moving forward, what we're going to do. I think we've got a bill to pay, hopefully we pay that bill then we're in the clear."

