Lewis Hall reacts after learning Man Utd want to sign him from Newcastle

Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall wants to move to Old Trafford and play for Manchester United, according to a report.

Man Utd wanted to sign Hall from Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils’ co-owners INEOS were on the hunt for a left-back in the summer of 2026.

Man Utd did not sign a new left-back and remain keen on strengthening that area of the pitch in 2027.

Hall signed a new contract with Newcastle in September 2026 that ties him down to the Magpies until 2031.

The left-back told Newcastle’s official website at the time: “I’m absolutely delighted. It’s a really proud moment.

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“It’s an absolute pleasure to play for this club and to represent the supporters. I know how much it means to them.

“The fanbase and the support we get here, whether it’s at St. James’ Park or away, it’s the best in the league in my opinion. To be able to bring joy to their faces, it’s a big thing for me.

“I obviously have a family connection with the club, which is incredibly important to us all.

“One of the main reasons I play is to make my family proud, and I know how much it means to them to watch me playing for Newcastle United.

“It’s a really good place to be. It’s really pleasing with how we’ve started the season, especially with the new Gaffer and coaching staff coming in, and I think we can go on to achieve really big things.”

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However, it emerged this month that Man Utd remain keen on Hall.

Journalist Dean Jones reported on FlashScore on October 14: “FlashScore reported last month that a move for Hall next year could cost United more than it would have done during the previous transfer window.

“There is growing talk of Newcastle’s valuation potentially exceeding €100m as the defender’s standing in the game continues to rise.

“United remain admirers of Hall and would like to revisit the possibility of signing him, but the financial demands are a major obstacle.

“Their poor start to this season means funds may become even more limited for 2027 as they may not qualify for the Champions League.”

Lewis Hall wants to join Man Utd from Newcastle

It has now emerged that Hall is keen on a move to Man Utd from Newcastle.

The i Paper has reported that the 22-year-old England international, who is also able to play as a midfielder, is willing to swap St. James’ Park for Old Trafford.

The report stated: ‘Sources have told The i Paper that Hall was interested in a move to Old Trafford a few months ago and has not changed that stance.

‘The pursuit of Hall could bear a resemblance to Carlos Baleba’s signing.

‘United bided their time and got the midfielder for what they feel was a more realistic fee this summer.

‘Co-owners Ineos are keen to maintain their careful approach to the transfer market, given they feel they got their midfield targets for the going rate.’

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