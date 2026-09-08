Man Utd want to sign £70m Newcastle centre-back as Lewis Hall reaches final decision

Manchester United are planning a raid on Newcastle United in 2027 for Malick Thiaw, according to a report, as Lewis Hall makes a decision on his future at St. James’ Park amid interest from Michael Carrick’s side.

Man Utd’s interest in signing Hall from Newcastle in the summer transfer window has been well-documented.

The Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, were on the hunt for a left-back and had made Hall their number one target.

Hall himself was keen on a move to Man Utd, but Newcastle refused to sell the England international.

Man Utd, though, are still very interested in a 2027 deal for Hall, who can also play as a midfielder.

TEAMtalk reported on September 2 that Man Utd have made Hall their top left-back target in 2027, but Newcastle are planning to tie down the 22-year-old to a new deal.

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The reliable transfer news outlet reported: ‘As we reported earlier this summer, Hall was keen on a move to Old Trafford, and we understand that very much remains the case.

‘However, Newcastle are confident they can convince the 22-year-old that his future belongs at St James’ Park.

‘A major factor behind that belief is the arrival of new head coach Matthias Jaissle.

‘Newcastle insiders believe the German can make a significant impression on Hall and persuade him that the club’s long-term project is worth committing to.

‘Hall currently has three years remaining on his contract, and TEAMtalk understands Newcastle are already preparing to open talks over fresh terms that will significantly increase his wages.

READ MORE: Man Utd told to sign ‘best left-back in the country’ over Lewis Hall

‘As a result, we are told that the Magpies have made contact with Hall’s representatives to signal their intention to reward him with a new deal and strengthen their position against future interest.’

Lewis Hall to sign new Newcastle contract

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has now reported that Hall has decided to sign a new contract with Newcastle.

Jacobs wrote on X at 12:15pm on September 8: “Lewis Hall set to sign a new Newcastle United contract after reaching an agreement with the club.

“Hall understood to be impressed by new manager Matthias Jaissle, and extension talks have accelerated over the past few weeks.

“Extending Hall a priority for sporting director Ross Wilson.”

Man Utd target Newcastle star Malick Thiaw

It has also now emerged that Hall is not the only Newcastle defender that Man Utd are keen on, with Carrick’s side also interested in Malick Thiaw.

According to CaughtOffSide, Man Utd are monitoring Thiaw with a view to adding the 25-year-old Germany international defender to their squad in 2027.

The report has noted: ‘Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt all face uncertainty over their longer-term roles, with United expected to prioritise defensive recruitment next summer.’

Thiaw joined Newcastle from AC Milan in the summer of 2025 and is under contract at the Magpies until 2029.

According to the report, Newcastle do not want to sell Thiaw and will demand £65-£70million for the centre-back.

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