Ian Wright tells Man Utd to ‘pay’ £100m for England star – Roy Keane disagrees

Ian Wright believes that Manchester United should go all out to bring Elliot Anderson to Old Trafford, but Red Devils legend Roy Keane urges the club’s co-owners, INEOS, to be cautious about how much they pay for the Nottingham Forest midfielder.

Man Utd have qualified for the Champions League next season, with Michael Carrick set to continue as the manager of the Red Devils.

The Premier League giants’ co-owners, INEOS, are now planning to make important signings in the summer of 2026, with Forest and England international midfielder Anderson a top target.

Anderson has emerged as a top target for Man Utd, who are likely to sign two new central midfield players in the summer transfer window, with Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte also likely to head out of Old Trafford.

While Forest are unlikely to be able to keep the 23-year-old at the City Ground, the Tricky Trees are not going to be sell him on the cheap.

Forest reportedly want at least £100million for Anderson, who is under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2029.

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While Man Utd legend Roy Keane believes that Anderson would be a good signing for Carrick’s team, the former midfielder does not think that INEOS should pay £100m for him.

However, Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes that Man Utd should go all out for Anderson and pay the £100m needed.

Roy Keane and Ian Wright discuss Elliot Anderson to Man Utd

Keane said on The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast about Man Utd and Anderson: “You [Gary Neville] say all out for him.

“Well, look, £70million [to] £80million.

“I know. Yeah, I’d understand that. Yeah, but if you’re talking about £100m or £125m, all that crazy money, I’d be like, ‘Hold on a second.’

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“But if you’re talking about £60m or £70m, yeah, you’d have to be you’d have to be interested in him.”

Wright said: “Man Utd should go try and make sure that they get him.

“Especially with… It’s exciting now with Michael [Carrick] signing and everything. Good luck to him [Carrick] and that, but if they get it right with the right players, United…”

The pundit added: “What, you want to pay for him? If you’re Utd and you needed that kind of midfield for so long and Man City are trying to take him off you, then you’ve got to go where you’ve got to get him.

“I’d pay for him. I’d pay for him.”

Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand recently urged Man Utd to sign Anderson in the summer transfer window.

Ferdinand said on talkSPORT (9:45am, May 14) when asked about the signings that Man Utd should make in the summer transfer window: “Casemiro is leaving.

“He is going to be a huge, huge miss because he’s experienced, his ability, what he has achieved, what he has meant to the team, goals that he has scored.

“They have got to find a replacement for that, and I think you have got to go to someone immediately who is tried and tested in the Premier League, knows the terrain of the Premier League.

“I think Anderson jumps to pace, for me.

“I think he has energy, legs, robustness, and that Premier League experience.

“I think he has played international football now. I think he will probably start in the England World Cup team, sort of the first games and then we will see it goes.

“I think he will be a great addition.”

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