Manchester United have asked about Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and are keen on Barcelona star Fermin Lopez, according to a Spanish report, which has also revealed that the heart of Red Devils’ co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is set on Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer.

Michael Carrick has done a remarkable job at Man Utd since becoming the interim manager in January 2026, with the team having qualified for the Champions League for the 2026/27 campaign.

Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are now looking to make major signings in the summer transfer window, as the Premier League giants continue to rebuild their squad.

It has been reported in the Spanish media that Man Utd have made a move to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

Man Utd co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, though, would much rather sign Cole Palmer from Chelsea.

However, Chelsea do not want to sell the England international attacking midfielder, who is one of the best and most important players for the London club.

READ: £80m midfielder ‘extremely keen’ to join Man Utd and ‘succeed’ Bruno Fernandes after ‘contact’

Man Utd target Ollie Watkins, Cole Palmer and Fermin Lopez

The report has noted: ‘Meanwhile, for the attack, they have asked about the availability of Ollie Watkins, from Aston Villa, although Jim Ratcliffe’s big priority would be to get Cole Palmer from Chelsea.

‘The problem is that Todd Boehly has refused to negotiate with a direct rival and has demanded astronomical financial compensation.

‘Apart from that, many doubts have entered Old Trafford, seeing the irregular performance of the English star during this campaign, and his constant physical problems.’

The Spanish report has further added that Man Utd have also taken a shine to Barcelona star Fermin Lopez.

Lopez is one of the best players in LaLiga and is able to play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

READ MORE: Rio Ferdinand implores Man Utd to ‘definitely’ sign €80m Dutch gem and names perfect Casemiro replacement

The 23-year-old Spain international has scored 13 goals and given 17 assists in 47 matches in all competitions for Barcelona this season.

Lopez helped Hansi Flick’s side win La Liga this season and also played an important role in Barcelona becoming the champions of Spain in the 2024/25 campaign.

The Spaniard found the back of the net eight times and gave 10 assists in 46 appearances for Barcelona last season.

Man Utd are said to be ‘willing to make a large investment to sign’ Lopez from Barcelona.

The Premier League giants reportedly believe that Lopez ‘has the qualities and talent necessary to become a luxury partner for Bruno Fernandes’.

However, Barcelona are in mood to sell Lopez and will not listen to any offers for the La Masia graduate.

READ NEXT: Rio Ferdinand wants Man Utd to appoint ‘great’ manager – ‘I don’t care what Michael Carrick has done’