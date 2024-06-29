Manchester United prepare for outcast’s return as sale branded ‘unlikely’

Manchester United may not be set to sell Mason Greenwood after all, with reports emerging which suggest a deal is “unlikely”.

Greenwood, 23, has not played since being suspended by United after allegations that he assaulted his girlfriend emerged in 2022.

He spent last season on loan at Getafe in La Liga, and there had been linked with clubs across Europe including Juventus, Lazio and most recently Marseille, who have recently appointed former Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi as their new coach.

The cost of any deal is said to be around £40m but reports in France suggest Marseille cannot afford to pay such a fee, increasing the likelihood that Greenwood will be back at Old Trafford next season. There has also been some opposition of a deal from some Marseille fans.

Greenwood to return to Man Utd?

Meanwhile, United are entering a big summer, and their first under minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The British billionaire has warned other Premier League clubs that the ‘big six’ – United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham – should not be disadvantaged amid talks over Profit and Sustainability Rules.

“I don’t think I have enough experience in understanding quite how Premier League works yet,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg.

“I mean, I think everybody has an equal vote and there used to be, I believe, as was explained to me, there used to be a sort of coalition of the six major clubs who would have a certain level of influence in the Premiership. But that broke down after the Super club, you know, the European Super Club Initiative.

“And I think they need to be careful that the top six clubs are not disadvantaged because they don’t sort of get a reasonably strong say in the committee. Because at the end of the day it’s those top six or seven clubs that drive the Premiership, and that’s what the world’s interested in.”

Ratcliffe has also said that if too much “interfering and regulation” could lead to more time being spent on legal battles.

“I just think the Premiership needs to be careful it doesn’t get itself into an endless legal wrangle with lots and lots of clubs,” he said.

“Because, at the end of the day, the Premiership is probably the most successful sporting league in the world – certainly the most successful football league in the world – and we have this expression in the north of England: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

“If you start interfering too much, bringing too much regulation in, then you finish up with the Manchester City issue, the Everton issue, the Nottingham Forest issue, and on and on and on. And if you’re not careful the Premiership is going to finish up spending more time in court than it is thinking about what’s good for the league.

“We’ve got the best league in the world. Don’t ruin that league, for heaven’s sake.”

