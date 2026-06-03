Man Utd disappoint Michael Owen by announcing €50m deal

Manchester United have announced that Rasmus Hojlund is leaving Old Trafford for good, which will come as a disappointment to Michael Owen.

Hojlund spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Napoli from Man Utd, and now the Denmark international striker is joining the Italian club on a permanent basis.

The 23-year-old striker scored 16 goals and gave eight assists in 44 matches in all competitions for Napoli this season.

As part of the loan agreement, Napoli had the obligation to make it permanent should they qualify for the Champions League next season.

Napoli finished second in Serie A this season, which means that they will feature in Europe’s premier club competition for the 2026/27 campaign.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Napoli will pay Man Utd €44million for Hojlund, having paid €6m as a loan fee to the Premier League club last summer in a total deal worth €50m (£43.2m).

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Romano wrote on X at 11:22am on June 3: “Napoli and Manchester United confirm Rasmus Højlund has joined the Italian club on permanent deal triggering obligation to buy clause.

“€44m fee after €6m loan fee paid last summer.”

Rasmus Hojlund is leaving Man Utd for good

Man Utd have announced on their official website that Hojlund has joined Napoli on a permanent basis.

The statement read: ‘Rasmus Hojlund has joined Napoli on a permanent transfer.

‘The Denmark international spent last season on loan at the Italian club, scoring 16 times in 44 games across all competitions, and has now permanently joined the Neapolitans.

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‘The boyhood United fan signed from Atalanta in the summer of 2023 and went on to score 26 goals in 95 appearances.

‘He was part of the Reds squad that lifted the Emirates FA Cup in May 2024, having come on as a substitute against Manchester City at Wembley.

‘At the start of the 2025/26 season, Hojlund returned to Italy on a season-long loan, helping Napoli to win the Supercoppa Italiana and finish runners-up in Serie A.

‘Everyone at the club would like to wish Rasmus all the very best for the future.’

Why Michael Owen will be disappointed with Hojlund announcement

Man Utd’s announcement on Hojlund will come as a disappointment for former Red Devils striker Michael Owen.

On May 18, Owen was quoted as saying in Metro that Man Utd should cancel the loan agreement with Hojlund and bring him back to Old Trafford to work under manager Michael Carrick.

Owen said: “I don’t care who you play up front, it’s very hard to judge when the team aren’t functioning.

“Stirkers are the end of the chain, if the chain is broken, it’s pointless in many ways. I would love to see Hojlund and see what he can do now.

“He played in a Manchester United team that was broken and didn’t have any links and played poorly.

“Who’s to say he’s not really good? He’s doing really well in Italy now.

“Sesko is the same, it was hard to judge but now that chain throughout the team is actually working, you are seeing a different type of player.

“I just wonder how much wastage there has been for many years in.

“Everyone says the purchases have been poor and that might be the case but sometimes they might not get a fair crack of the whip because they don’t get the service.”

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