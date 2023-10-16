Ratcliffe identifies first priority at Manchester United when he successfully takes over

Manchester United bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made the improvement of Old Trafford his top priority once he has successfully bought a stake in the club, according to reports.

It was announced on Saturday that fellow bidder Sheikh Jassim had pulled out of the race to buy Man Utd after he failed to agree a deal with the Glazers.

And a report in The Times over the weekend has claimed that Ratcliffe is set to complete a deal for a 25 per cent stake in the Old Trafford club in the ‘first stage of a full takeover’.

The Times added that Ratcliffe has now ‘has convinced the Glazers to sell’ him the club and the Daily Mirror has claimed that the British billionaire ‘will soon oversee player incomings and departures’.

But, in a new report, The Times insists that his first priority will be the improvement and expansion of Old Trafford if he ‘is successful with his offer to buy a stake in Manchester United’.

In his controversial interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo highlighted the lack of progress in infrastructure, facilities and stadium in his 12 years away from the Premier League club.

Ronaldo said: “Nothing changed, surprisingly. Not only the pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym. Even the kitchen, the chefs, whom I appreciate — lovely people. They stopped in time. It surprised me a lot.

“I thought I would see other things, technologies and infrastructure. Unfortunately, we see a lot of what I used to see at 21, 22 and 23 years old. It really surprised me.

“Since [Sir Alex] Ferguson left, I haven’t seen an evolution at the club. Progress is zero. You have to tear it down and rebuild it. If they start with me, it’s not a problem.”

And The Times adds that Ratcliffe and INEOS ‘will explore how to expand a rebuilt Old Trafford into a 90,000-seat stadium’ with the billionaire ‘hoping to hear on Thursday that the United board has approved his offer for 25 per cent of A and B shares for up to £1.3 billion, with Ineos taking over the football side of the business from the Glazer family as part of the deal’.

The report continues: