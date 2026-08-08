Man Utd have just received some bad news about signing Real Madrid left-back

Manchester United’s pursuit of Alvaro Carreras is set to end in disappointment, with the Real Madrid left-back determined to stay at Estadio Bernabeu, according to a report.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a new left-back and have been linked with Carreras.

Carreras, a former Man Utd youth player, joined Real Madrid from Benfica in the summer of 2025 for €50million (£43m).

The 23-year-old was predominantly the first-choice left-back at Madrid last season, but earlier this summer, Los Blancos signed Marc Cucurella from Chelsea.

Cucurella, who won the 2026 World Cup with Spain this summer, will be the number one left-back under manager Jose Mourinho during the 2026/27 campaign.

Man Utd ‘exploring’ Alvaro Carreras deal

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Man Utd are interested in bringing Carreras back to Old Trafford, as manager Michael Carrick plans to sign a new left-back.

READ: Man Utd bigwigs Vivell and Wilcox divided over signing £50m midfielder

The Touchline, which has 1.7million followers on X, posted at 8:00am on June 15: “EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United are internally exploring a move to bring back Alvaro Carreras after Real Madrid completed the signing of Marc Cucurella.

“No formal approach has been made yet, but United want to understand Carreras’ situation.

“With Cucurella expected to be the first-choice left-back, Carreras could look for a move in search of regular playing time.”

Chelsea have also been linked with Carreras, who worked with current Blues manager Xabi Alonso at Estadio Bernabeu last season.

However, Chelsea have a deal in place with Rayo Vallecano for left-back Pep Chavarria.

READ MORE: Man Utd have just received some bad news about signing €28m star

Alvaro Carreras wants Real Madrid stay

While Man Utd will be relieved that Chelsea are no longer in contention for Carreras, the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, will be disappointed to learn that Carreras wants to stay at Madrid and fight for his place in the team, according to AS.

The headline in the report of the Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication reads: ‘Carreras does not give up’.

The report has noted: ‘The Ferrol native is using preseason to send a message to Mourinho: he doesn’t want to be just a luxury substitute.’

While underlining Carreras’s impressive performance in pre-season for Madrid, AS stated: ‘It’s not time to give up.

‘The Galician full-back arrived at preseason on the first day and hasn’t stopped since.

‘He started both training matches against Alcorcon and Leganes, as well as the first official preseason friendly against Fiorentina, where he played the full 90 minutes.’

The report went on to add that ‘during preseason, Carreras is showing he won’t resign himself to being a luxury substitute and wants to convince the coach he’s ready to fight for a starting spot’.

While Carreras is aiming to stay at Madrid and fight for his place in the team, Newcastle United have turned down Man Utd’s approach for their star left-back Lewis Hall.

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie posted on X at 3:05pm on August 7: “Newcastle have informed Manchester United that full-back Lewis Hall is not for sale this summer, after an initial enquiry was rejected.

“#MUFC are looking to strengthen at left back this summer and Hall is a player they like.

#NUFC turned down their enquiry for the defender nearly two weeks ago. The 21-year-old will be staying on Tyneside.

“Newcastle are in the market to sign another full-back themselves, so cannot lose one.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd: Jacobs names three ‘most viable’ targets to be third midfield signing – ‘they can get’