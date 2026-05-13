Rio Ferdinand has outlined why Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni would be a brilliant signing for Manchester United in the summer transfer window, but the Old Trafford legend’s wish may not come true.

Tchouameni hit the headlines earlier this month after being involved in a training ground bust-up with his Madrid teammate Federico Valverde.

The situation between Tchouameni and Valverde has been sorted now, with Madrid imposing record fines on the two midfielders.

However, that has not done anything to dispel rumours on the future of Tchouameni, who is on the radar of Man Utd.

Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season after interim manager Michael Carrick guided the team to a top-five finish in the Premier League this campaign, are on the hunt for at least two midfielders.

France international midfielder Tchouameni is one of the players that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are keen on, and Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand has backed the Premier League club’s pursuit of the Real Madrid star.

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The former Man Utd and England international defender has also given an insight into how the 26-year-old actually is as a person, revealing that he has already met him.

Rio Ferdinand wants Man Utd to sign Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “Tchouameni, allegedly, has had a bit of a fight with Valverde in training.

“That wouldn’t worry me one bit him coming to Manchester United. I want a bit of fight, I want a bit of aggression.

“He’s not somebody who has been places and then they go: ‘Oh guys, he’s trouble’.

“I’ve met him, he’s a lovely guy.

“He’s quite softly spoken, but if you put him into a 90-minute match where it means something, then the guy can play.

“He can do both sides of the game: he can play but can also rattle a few and get around people – he’s versatile.

“I really like Tchouameni, if we can get him, it would be an unbelievable signing.

“If we can pounce in a moment where there’s a bit of destabilisation at the club and his position is a bit of a concern for them, then I think we’ve got to strike.”

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While Tchouameni would be a brilliant signing for Man Utd, it is hard to see Madrid sell him this summer.

Tchouameni is the only pure defensive midfielder in the current Madrid squad.

Moreover, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has already revealed that Madrid have no plans to sell Tchouameni this summer, while stating that he is “a dream target” for Man Utd.

Romano said on the Here We Go podcast last week: “At the moment, I can tell you, for example, on Aurelien Tchouameni, there is interest from Manchester United, that’s for sure.

“He’s eventually a dream target for Manchester United, but that doesn’t mean that Tchouameni is going to Man Utd because he had a fight with Valverde.

“Now, after these kinds of situations, we have to understand, first of all, how Real Madrid will react, how the players will react, and also the managerial situation is going to be important to understand which kind of Real Madrid we will see in season 2026/27, but for sure, apart from international from Manchester United for Tchouameni, there is nothing else to say in terms of transfers.”

Romano added about Tchouameni on his YouTube channel last Friday: “For sure, the situation of Aurelien Tchouameni is making Manchester United fans ask, but now Man Utd can go and sign the player.

“Man Utd love Aurelien Tchouameni. That’s for sure.

“They believe he’s one of the best midfielders in the world.

“So, for sure, they would love to make it happen, but, at the moment, guys, I am still told that Real Madrid consider Tchouameni as an important player for present and future.

“Then, obviously, we have to understand what’s going to happen with the manager, what’s going to happen with the management, if Real Madrid want to close this story by renewing the contract of Tchouameni or not.

“There are several things to check, but, at the moment, Real Madrid are not opening the doors of an exit.

“And also Aurelien Tchouameni made a statement today, not just to apologise, but also at the end of the statement, he said we have to bring this club where it belongs from next season, and so already sending a message for the future.

“Then, if at some point, Real Madrid and Tchouameni decide to part ways this summer, Man Utd love the player, for sure, and the relationship between his agents and Man Utd is a very good relationship, but, at the moment, that’s it because it’s Real Madrid in control of the situation.

“So, nothing else to say.

“I will not link this story to the fight.”

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