Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd face ‘double problem’ in signing ‘dream’ player

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the two problems that Manchester United are facing in their quest to bring Real Madrid defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have already struck a deal with Atalanta for Ederson Silva, but the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are keen on signing another midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Mateus Fernandes is Man Utd’s ‘top’ midfield target this summer, with West Ham United willing to sell the Portugal international for £80million.

Man Utd have an interest in other midfielders, too, such as Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton.

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has long been on Man Utd’s radar, with transfer guru Romano revealing back in May that the France international is a “dream” target for the Premier League giants, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick.

Romano said on the Here We Go podcast in early May, in the wake of the training ground bust-up between Tchouameni and Federico Valverde: “At the moment, I can tell you, for example, on Aurelien Tchouameni, there is interest from Manchester United, that’s for sure.

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“He’s eventually a dream target for Manchester United, but that doesn’t mean that Tchouameni is going to Man Utd because he had a fight with Valverde.”

Romano further added about Tchouameni on his YouTube channel: “For sure, the situation of Aurelien Tchouameni is making Manchester United fans ask, but now Man Utd can go and sign the player.

“Man Utd love Aurelien Tchouameni. That’s for sure.

“They believe he’s one of the best midfielders in the world.

“So, for sure, they would love to make it happen, but, at the moment, guys, I am still told that Real Madrid consider Tchouameni as an important player for present and future.”

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Rumours emerged last week that Madrid could sell Tchouameni this summer, with Man Utd believing that they could be able to sign him.

Liverpool are also said to be monitoring the Frenchman, who is the only pure senior defensive midfielder in the current Madrid squad.

However, Romano has reported that Man Utd will not find it easy to get a deal done for Tchouameni, highlighting the two problems that the Premier League giants are facing.

Man Utd face two problems for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I have been telling you guys, if you follow the channel, here on YouTube, you know that very well, in April and in May, several times that in case Man Utd had the possibility to decide the perfect player to replace Casemiro, probably internally the name mentioned was going to be Aurelien Tchouameni.

“Perfect defensive midfielder, top European experience, elite player, so interest was absolutely, absolutely confirmed.

“The problem of this deal is double.

“One is that Real Madrid so far are yet to open doors to an exit of Tchouameni, so club-to-club.

“And then the salary because Aurelien Tchouameni is on a very big salary at Real Madrid, and for Manchester United to match that salary was not part of the plans.

“So, this is what I should clarify on Tchouameni because there are new rumours, new stories about this.

“There is no doubt at all that Man Utd dream and love Aurelien Tchouameni.

“I can guarantee this.

“They super-appreciate the player and they consider him perfect, but at the same time, to be realistic in terms of transfer fee, it depends on Real Madrid and Real Madrid are yet again to open doors to an exit and then also the salary, it’s a point.

“So, that’s the reality of the situation of Aurelien Tchouameni.”

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