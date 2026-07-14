Manchester United could be able to add Aurelien Tchouameni to Michael Carrick’s squad this summer despite the midfielder agreeing a new contract with Real Madrid, according to a report.

Man Utd have signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea and have also triggered the release clause of £45million in Youri Tielemans’s contract at Aston Villa.

Carrick’s side, though, are still aiming to sign another midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Tchouameni has long been on Man Utd’s radar, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano consistently saying that the France international defensive midfielder would be the dream signing for Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS.

The 26-year-old is one of the best defensive midfielder in the world and is starring for France at the 2026 World Cup.

Tchouameni has won LaLiga and the Champions League once each with Madrid already in his career.

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The midfielder won the UEFA Nations League in 2021 and finished runners-up at the 2022 World Cup with France.

Tchouameni could end up winning the 2026 World Cup with France this summer, with Les Bleus having reached the sem-finals.

Last week, Romano and other top journalists reported that Tchouameni has agreed to a new contract with Madrid until 2031.

To observers, that put an end to speculation that Tchouameni could leave Madrid this summer, but, according to Andy Mitten, Man Utd could still be able to sign him.

The well-known and well-respected journalist who covers Man Utd extensively has revealed that he has bene told that Madrid could still sell Tchouameni this summer.

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Real Madrid could sell Aurelien Tchouameni to Man Utd

Mitten said on Talk of the Devils: “It sounds like he is, but when I spoke to somebody in Madrid after he had signed the contract, let me just read the text back – ‘They could still sell him’.

“So, there you go. ‘They could still him. I will try to find out’.

“So, the player has obviously done well out of this.

“This isn’t the first time that this has happened, where a Real Madrid player has benefitted from Manchester United’s interest.

“Look, Utd were interested in him, as you would be, because he’s very good. As I have said on this podcast several times, the player’s perfectly happy in Madrid. If that situation changes, he would be perfectly happy to play for Manchester United.

“When I did some calls last week to Madrid, or actually it was the US because that’s where the journalists are covering the Spanish national team, they, one of the points put to me was Real Madrid want to buy big, so they need to sell big.

“So, who do they sell who they can get big money for? Fede Valverde has been told that he’s going to be captain. If you don’t want to be, mate, you can come to Old Trafford as well.

“There’s no issue there. Camavinga wouldn’t bring in as much money.

“So, that is a situation, so him signing a contract. I saw it sort of going off like a light – that’s it, Manchester United won’t be signing him.

“I wasn’t quite so sure that you can write off any deal until the transfer window has closed.”

When asked if there is a chance, Mitten responded: “It looks improbable.

“I think it always looked improbable.

“I think the chance comes if Real Madrid decide that they want to sell one of their very best players because they need money, and money dictates a lot of things in football.”

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