Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick does not want Diogo Dalot to leave Old Trafford and reunite with Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid.

Mourinho is set to take over at Madrid and will become the manager of Los Blancos for the second time in his career.

The Portuguese boss is in charge of Benfica at the moment, but the former Man Utd manager will leave his role and return to Estadio Bernabeu.

With Dani Carvajal leaving Madrid at the end of the season, Mourinho wants to sign a replacement right-back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the first-choice right-back at Madrid, having made the move to Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

Mourinho wants a right-back who can compete with Alexander-Arnold, and Dalot is a player that the former Man Utd manager would like to sign for Madrid, according to TEAMalk.

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The reliable transfer news outlet has claimed that Mourinho has ‘indicated’ to his Madrid bosses that he would be ‘open’ to bringing Dalot to Estadio Bernabeu.

Mourinho is known to be a huge admirer of his Portuguese compatriot and told Man Utd’s official website on December 9, 2018: “Everybody knows that he has fantastic potential.

“I don’t want to compare, especially not the number of titles but he is probably the same age as Gary Neville when he came into the first team.

“Probably he can follow Neville in this dynamic of more than 10 years as United’s right-back, with amazing conditions to improve, because as I was saying he’s 19 years old.”

Dalot has since developed into one of the best right-backs in the Premier League, with the Portugal international also able to play on the left flank.

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Michael Carrick wants Diogo Dalot to stay at Man Utd

Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick is very happy with Dalot, and, according to TEAMtalk, the Englishman does not want him to leave for Madrid.

Carrick will become the Man Utd manager on a permanent basis, and the former England international midfielder is keen to continue working with the 27-year-old.

It has been reported that Carrick ‘has made it clear internally that he does not want the club to entertain any possibility of selling’ Dalot.

Carrick has ‘strongly communicated to Man Utd’s hierarchy’ that Dalot is an important figure in his team.

TEAMtalk has added: ‘Dalot’s form under Carrick has been viewed internally as one of the more impressive success stories since the former midfielder stepped into management at United.

‘Indeed, sources indicate Carrick values the 27-year-old’s consistency and tactical intelligence, making Dalot one of the manager’s most trusted performers.’

Carrick’s message to Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, has worked, with the club now deciding that they will block any exit for Dalot in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Man Utd are now ‘increasingly open to discussing an improved long-term contract’ with Dalot.

Dalot is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2028, with the Premier League club having the option to extend it by another year.

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