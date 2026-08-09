€70m Real Madrid star ‘keen’ on joining Man Utd after ‘contact’ – report

Manchester United have received a boost in their quest to bring Endrick to Old Trafford, with a report claiming that the Real Madrid striker is ready to join Michael Carrick’s side this summer.

Benjamin Sesko is the first-choice striker at Man Utd at the moment.

Matheus Cunha and Joshua Zirkzee are the other two options for Man Utd manager Michael Carrick.

However, neither Cunha nor Zirkzee is a natural striker, and the latter is also very likely to leave Man Utd before the summer transfer window closes.

Marcus Rashford is also able to play as a number nine, although the England international is at his best operating as a left-winger.

Man Utd are in the market for a new striker, with Club Brugge star Nicolo Tresoldi on the radar of the club’s co-owners, INEOS.

READ: Michael Carrick reacts to Mason Mount injury for Man Utd as post-match footage emerges

Endrick has also emerged as a potential option for Man Utd, with TEAMtalk reporting on August 8 that the Red Devils have been contacted over a 2026 summer deal.

According to the reliable transfer news outlet, Endrick is considering his future at Madrid this summer.

Kylian Mbappe is the first-choice striker at Real Madrid, who signed Carlos Espi from Levante this summer.

Although Gonzalo Garcia has left for Fulham, Endrick is now potentially the third-choice striker under Madrid manager Jose Mourinho.

TEAMtalk has named Man Utd among the clubs who have been contacted by intermediaries and Endrick’s agents.

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The report noted: ‘Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Endrick’s representatives, together with intermediaries, have begun their due diligence on a possible move, with England emerging as the player’s preferred destination should he leave Spain.

‘A switch to the Premier League was something Endrick seriously considered before opting to join Real Madrid and that appeal has not diminished.

‘We understand that a number of clubs have now been contacted.

‘Chelsea’s long-standing admiration remains intact and the Blues have been sounded out once again.

‘TEAMtalk can also confirm that Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Fulham have all held conversations regarding the Brazil international’s situation.’

Endrick, who cost Madrid €70million (£60m) in December 2022 when they agreed a deal with Palmeiras to bring him to Estadio Bernabeu in 2024, as reported on FIFA.com, spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon.

Endrick ‘keen’ on Man Utd move

It has now emerged that Endrick is ready to leave Madrid for Man Utd this summer.

According to an X account with over 731,000 followers and run by a ‘team of 5 elite reporters’, the Brazil international striker is keen on a move to Man Utd.

The account posted on X at 10pm on August 8: “Exclusive

“Real Madrid’s Endrick has emerged as a potential option for Manchester United.

“Contact was made this afternoon

“The player is keen on the move, but Manchester United have only made early-stage enquiries.”

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