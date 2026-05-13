Real Sociedad winger Ander Barrenetxea, who has been linked with Manchester United and CHelsea

Manchester United want to bring Ander Barrenetxea to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, which has also revealed Chelsea’s interest in the Real Sociedad winger.

With Man Utd having secured their place in the Premier League top five this season, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are planning for the summer transfer window.

Man Utd want to sign at least two new midfielders, with Casemiro already announcing that he will leave and Manuel Ugarte also likely to part ways.

Signing a left-winger is also on the agenda for Man Utd, who are said to be interested in a 2026 summer deal for Ander Barrenetxea.

Man Utd and Chelsea eye Real Sociedad star Ander Barrenetxea

Barrenetxea has been at Real Sociedad his entire professional club football career and is one of the best left-wingers in LaLiga.

The 24-year-old Spain international has scored four goals and given five assists in 33 matches in all competitions for Sociedad this season.

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According to Marca, both Man Utd and Chelsea have taken a shine to Barrenetxea, who is under contract at Sociedad until the summer of 2030.

The winger is ‘on United and Chelsea’s shortlist’, according to the Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication.

The report has further stated: ‘Both Chelsea and Manchester United have closely monitored the Real Sociedad attacker’s progress throughout the season.

‘These clubs have little hesitation in spending a significant amount of money, and Barrenetxea is a player who fits the bill for their new projects ahead of next season.’

Along with Barrenetxea, Man Utd also seem to think that Strahinja Pavlovic would be a good signing in the summer transfer window.

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The 24-year-old Serbia international central defender has been playing well for AC Milan this season.

Pavlovic is under contract at the Italian club until the summer of 2028, with the option to extend it for a further year.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Man Utd are so keen on Pavlovic that they are ready to make a big offer to Milan.

Man Utd are said to be ‘ready to make’ an offer of €50million (£43.4m) for the Serbian centre-back.

The Red Devils are also interested in Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, and club legend Rio Ferdinand has endorsed INEOS’ desire to bring him to Old Trafford.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “Tchouameni, allegedly, has had a bit of a fight with Valverde in training.

“That wouldn’t worry me one bit him coming to Manchester United. I want a bit of fight, I want a bit of aggression.

“He’s not somebody who has been places and then they go: ‘Oh guys, he’s trouble’.

“I’ve met him, he’s a lovely guy.

“He’s quite softly spoken, but if you put him into a 90-minute match where it means something, then the guy can play.

“He can do both sides of the game: he can play but can also rattle a few and get around people – he’s versatile.

“I really like Tchouameni, if we can get him, it would be an unbelievable signing.

“If we can pounce in a moment where there’s a bit of destabilisation at the club and his position is a bit of a concern for them, then I think we’ve got to strike.”

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