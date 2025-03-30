Manchester United fans will stay in their seats after the derby.

A section of Manchester United fans will stage a sit-in protest during the derby next weekend as they continue their campaign against the Glazers.

The 1958 Manchester United fan group has joined forces with breakaway club FC United of Manchester to plan the protest, which will see fans stay in their seats long after the final whistle.

The goal of the protest is to show the Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe how many fans will not be renewing their season ticket next season after prices were raised. Ratcliffe, who oversees United’s football policy recently ended all ticket concessions, meaning the cheapest price entry is £66.

Chris Haymes of the 1958 group said: “We’re going to get people to sit in their seats.

“MUST (Manchester United Supporters Trust) did a flash survey and they reckon there’s going to be about 7,000 concessions, OAP people, who are not going to renew their season tickets.

“So, they’re trying to price them out of their seats, so we’re going to tell you to sit in your seat, stay in your seat. That’s your seat that you paid for.”

The group, which describes the Glazers as “parasites” on their website, have collaborated with FC United for the first time following the establishment of the breakaway club in 2005.

1958 spokesman Steve Crompton admitted that the popularity of Manchester United has made mass protest harder to achieve.

“Tourist fans far outweigh legacy fans,” he said. “You are not going to get someone travelling halfway round the world not to go into a game.

“Against Aston Villa [in April 2023] around 3,000 fans stayed out when the game started but optically, it makes absolutely no difference whatsoever.”

Earlier in March, the 1958 organised a protest before the 1-1 draw with Arsenal which saw thousands of United fans create a near mile-long march to Old Trafford. The group also held a sit-in protest in August 2023.

The Glazers took over United in 2005 and loaded around £500 million of debt onto the club. Despite this, the family still take large dividends every year meaning the club’s debt is around £730 million.

Ratcliffe purchased 28.94% of the club last year, the largest share of any one person, and has been attempting to cut costs since his arrival.