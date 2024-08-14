Manchester United spending spree to continue with bid submitted for Ligue 1 star wanted by AC Milan

Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana is the latest player on the radar for a busy Manchester United as the Old Trafford club reportedly bid as they look to reinforce their midfield.

Man United have been pursuing Manuel Ugarte as a potential solution to their lack of depth and quality in the middle of the park.

The French club look to be unwilling to lower their asking price, prompting the Red Devils to seek alternative possibilities.

According to Sky Italia writer Luca Cilli, Manchester United is now inchinh ahead in the battle to recruit the Fofana and are preparing to make a ‘significant offer’ to Monaco.

According to the source, United have began discussions to sign the 25-year-old, putting them ahead of AC Milan, who have been connected with the Frenchman in recent months.

However, Monaco’s doors remain open to Milan, who offered around £17m, but a transfer to San Siro appears doubtful, with United expected to outbid the Italian giants, according to the source.

Fofana has entered the final year on his contract at Stade Louis II, and according to Sky Italia, the Red and Whites are seeking an offer of around £21 million to part with the midfielder.

United are low on midfield alternatives, with numerous players having questionable futures at Old Trafford. Sofyan Amrabat has left the club when his loan from Fiorentina expired, while Scott McTominay is linked with a transfer elsewhere.

Casemiro, on the other hand, is getting older and looked decidedly off the pace towards the tailend of the last campaign, leaving Erik Ten Hag with few high-quality options in the heart of the park.

With the club apparently preparing a ‘significant offer’ for Fofana, Ten Hag may finally be given the midfield destroyer he has lacked since arriving.

While Fofana has been compared to a player like Rodri of Manchester City and would make a great addition to the 13-time Premier League champions, such a move has serious question marks hanging over it.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes that Man United are barking up the wrong tree with Fofana set on making the switch to AC MIlan.

“Youssouf Fofana has been clear with all clubs approaching him since July: he wants to play for AC Milan,” Romano wrote on X

“Several reports on Premier League clubs keen but it was never close as Fofana’s waiting for Milan.

“Milan and Monaco, still working on club to club agreement.”