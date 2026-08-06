£35m Tottenham star has now been ‘offered’ to Man Utd against De Zerbi’s wishes

Tottenham Hotspur star Djed Spence, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur, according to a journalist.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a left-back to find a long-term successor to Luke Shaw.

Newcastle United star Lewis Hall is Man Utd’s top target for the left-back role.

Hall himself is said to be ready to join Man Utd, but Newcastle do not want to sell the England international.

It has now emerged that Spence has been offered to Man Utd.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs on The United Stand, the Tottenham Hotspur and England international full-back has been offered to Man Utd.

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Spence is able to play as a right-back or as a left-back and was one of England’s best players at the 2026 World Cup.

The transfer journalist has added that Spence, 25, has also been offered to Liverpool.

Jacobs, though, has claimed that it is not clear whether Man Utd have said that they want to sign Spence, while also noting that Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi wants to keep him.

Man Utd offered the chance to sign Spence from Tottenham

Jacobs said on The United Stand: “Obviously, the other option is more of a two-sided full-back.

“You may remember, in kind of March, April, we were speaking of how if they had a kind of left-winger that could drop into left wing-back, they might sign a right-sided full-back that can switch sides.

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“And Djed Spence is a name on the player’s side that has been offered around.

“He has been offered to Liverpool, he has been offered to Manchester United.

“I am not aware yet whether the club’s interested in that deal, but Spence wants to go somewhere and play week in week out, whether it’s on the right and whether it’s on the left, so his future might be broadly one to watch again.

“I don’t think Man Utd at this point have said we want Djed Spence, we are going to move for Djed Spence, we are going to negotiate for Djed Spence, but the Spence side are offering him around to Premier League clubs because with Pedro Porro on one side and Destiny Udogie on the other and after a very positive World Cup, Spence can’t guarantees he is going to play every week at Tottenham Hotspur, and that’s why he is assessing his options even though Roberto De Zerbi would love to keep him as a squad player.”

While Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, have yet to decide whether or not they would like to sign Spence, Liverpool do hold an interest in the England international.

According to The Sun journalist Tom Barclay, Tottenham are willing to sell Spence for £35million.

Barclay posted on X at 10:48am on August 6: “Understand Liverpool do have some interest in Djed Spence (as per @szyexcl).

“Told there are other clubs whose interest currently seems stronger, but let’s see how it develops.

“Spence’s price tag believed to be around £35m, seems increasingly likely he’ll leave #thfc this summer”

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