£50.5m Man Utd midfielder is now on Tottenham ‘shortlist’ – he wants to leave

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Manuel Ugarte from Manchester United in the summer transfer window, and so are Newcastle United, according to a report, but the Uruguay international midfielder wants to join Juventus instead.

Ugarte has been a huge disappointment for Man Utd since his £50.5million move from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024.

The Uruguay international midfielder has been able to make only 69 appearances for Man Utd so far in his career, scoring two goals and providing six assists in the process.

TEAMtalk reported earlier this month that Man Utd are ready to offload Ugarte in the summer transfer window.

The midfielder himself is seriously considering leaving Man Utd at the end of the season, as he has struggled to convince interim manager Michael Carrick to play him regularly in the starting line-up.

When Ugarte has played, his performance has been far from impressive, with the midfielder producing a poor display against Leeds United on Monday night.

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Man Utd slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Leeds at Old Trafford in the Premier League, with Ugarte making a rare start alongside Casemiro in defensive midfield and failing to make a huge impact.

It was Ugarte’s first start under Carrick and his 10th for Man Utd this season. In those games, the Premier League giants have won just once.

When Carrick was promoted about that stat, the Man Utd interim manager said: “Since I’ve come in, and he’s played and come on, he’s been fine.

“I think tonight was a tough game, not just for Manu. It was one of those games when it was a tough night.

“I actually thought, especially when we went down to 10 men, that he did a lot of covering for other players to be able to attack.”

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Despite Carrick’s defending of Ugarte, it is clear that he has been a flop at Old Trafford, but that does not seem to have damaged his reputation, with Sports Boom reporting that Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are interested in him.

Tottenham, who are third from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment and could get relegated to the Championship, have Ugarte on their ‘shortlist’, according to the report.

Newcastle have also taken a shine to the 25-year-old, who is the subject of interest from Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray, too.

However, Ugarte ‘prefers’ a move to Serie A and ‘has his heart set on’ joining Juventus in the summer transfer window.

The Italian giants, too, are keen on a 2026 summer deal for the former Sporting CP and PSG midfielder.

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