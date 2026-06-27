Fabrizio Romano reveals whether Mateus Fernandes has decided between Man Utd and Tottenham

West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes, who is a Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes has not decided whether he will join Manchester United and play under Michael Carrick or move to Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd and Tottenham are the two clubs most determined to get a deal done for Fernandes in the summer transfer window.

With West Ham having been relegated from the Premier League, the London club are resigned to losing the 21-year-old Portugal international midfielder.

However, West Ham value Fernandes at £85million and are refusing to lower their transfer demands.

There have been reports that Fernandes has approved a move to Tottenham, even though Man Utd remain in talks for the youngster.

A Man Utd reporter has claimed that Fernandes prefers a move to Old Trafford.

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Amid contradictory reports, transfer guru Romano has claimed that the midfielder has yet to decide between Man Utd and Tottenham.

Mateus Fernandes undecided between Man Utd and Tottenham

Romano said on his YouTube channel about Fernandes: “Guys, I still stand by my own call on this deal.

“And so, for Mateus Fernandes, Manchester United and Tottenham are still fighting.

“Tottenham have been there for days, trying to enter, pushing with the player, pushing with his agent, but Manchester United remain in contact with West Ham.

“Manchester United are still working on the Mateus Fernandes deal.

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“So, West Have been clear with the agent of the player.

“The player will be sold to the best offer, to the club offering the most money.

“So, who offers one penny more is getting the player from West Ham.

“And Mateus Fernandes has opened doors to both Tottenham and Man Utd.

“So, now depends on West Ham.

“If West Ham accept Utd bid, he goes to Utd.

“If Tottenham win the race, he goes to Spurs.

“So, the story is open, and from what I am told, Man Utd are yet to give up on Mateus Fernandes.

“So, for sure, a story to follow for one of the most wanted midfielders around, because, for Mateus Fernandes, there are many clubs keen, really many clubs keen, many others already called.

“He was mentioned by Real Madrid in the conversation with Jose Mourinho three weeks ago.

“Then there has been a call from Liverpool at the end of May to ask about the situation.

“So, many clubs interested in Mateus Fernandes, but now Man Utd and Tottenham pushing like crazy to get the deal done.

“And let’s see who’s going to win this race.”

Michael Owen wants Man Utd to sign Fernandes

Former Man Utd striker Michael Owen believes that Fernandes would be a great signing for Carrick’s side.

Owen told Metro on June 12: “Casemiro’s shoes are big shoes to fill, aren’t they?

“And you know lots of people were writing them off but he had an incredible last two-thirds of the season and big shoes to fill.

‘Personally if I was Michael Carrick if I was Manchester United, I’d be getting Fernandes from West Ham. I think he’s very good. I think he’s exactly what they need.

‘I think they’re going to probably be gazumped with Elliot Anderson from Man City, but there’s obviously plenty of names.

“Baleba at Brighton, there’s Scott at Bournemouth and things but if it were me I would be getting Fernandes from West Ham.”

Owen added: “I thought he was brilliant last season.

“I watched him a lot I think he’s a very good pick. He’s reasonably young which is another massive tick.

“If you’re going to be spending 80 to 100 million then you don’t want to be buying someone that’s in their late 20s.

“I could see him and Kobbie Mainoo forming a great partnership in there, and the other thing is he should be gettable.

“West Ham have gone into the Championship and he’s not going to want to be playing in the Championship so I mean I would think that he’s very gettable and I think he’s very good.

“I personally would be making him my first choice.”

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