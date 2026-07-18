Manchester United are in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over bringing Tynan Thompson to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to three sources.

Man Utd have made three major signings for the first team so far this summer.

Youri Tielemans has moved to Man Utd from Aston Villa for £35million, Andrey Santos has switched from Chelsea for £50m, and Karl Darlow has joined Michael Carrick’s side on a free transfer after leaving Leeds United.

Man Utd are not done yet, with the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, now determined to sign another midfielder.

The Premier League giants, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Carrick, are looking to enhance the quality of their youth team as well.

According to The Secret Scout and journalist Sam Tabuteau, Man Utd are now actively trying to sign winger Tynan Thompson from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

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Thompson is just 18 years of age and plays as a left-winger.

The English teenager signed a professional contract with Tottenham in May 2025, but he has yet to make his senior debut for the north London club.

Thompson, though, is very highly rated and was named twice on the substitutes’ bench in the Champions League for Spurs last season.

Man Utd and Tottenham ‘in talks’ over Tynan Thompson

The Secret Scout posted on X at 3:59pm on July 17: “EXCL: Manchester United looking to sign 18yr Tynan Thompson from Tottenham.

“Learnt of opportunity last week and plan to do medical before completing move.

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“Hamburg are also interested in signing the talented winger. Man United want it done quickly.”

The London Evening Standard journalist, Sam Tabuteau, wrote on X at 11:12am on July 18: “Understand that Manchester United are in talks with Tottenham over a deal for Tynan Thompson.

“Club to club talks taking place over a fee.

“Thompson signed pro terms with Spurs in May 25 so any deal would be a formal transfer.”

Tottenham academy focused X account, Lilywhite Rose, too, has reported Man Utd’s desire to sign Thompson.

The account, that has over 130,000 followers on X, noted at 9:57am on July 18: “Unfortunately, understand Tynan Thompson to Man United report is accurate.

“Tynan’s Spurs contract runs until 30 June 2027 so some sort of fee will have to be agreed between Manchester United and Spurs.

“Big loss for the academy.

“Tynan was outstanding over last 2 seasons.”

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