Jamie Carragher tells Man Utd to hire ‘the best manager in the Premier League’

Jamie Carragher during his role as a Sky Sports pundit.

Jamie Carragher believes that Manchester United should sack Michael Carrick as manager and hire Aston Villa boss Unai Emery.

The former Liverpool defender made the comments after Man Utd’s 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The result means that Man Utd are now just one point above the relegation zone in 16th.

The Red Devils have also already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

In the Champions League, Man Utd have lost two of their three games.

Jamie Carragher wants Man Utd to sack Michael Carrick

With Man Utd losing to Bournemouth at home. Carragher has called for the dismissal of Carrick as manager.

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Carragher told Sky Sports on Sunday: “Manchester United need to make that change tonight.

“It’s getting to the stage where it’s not nice to see watching Michael Carrick.

“They [the fans] have took the side of the manager. It’s not about him being the manager; it’s about him being a huge figure.

“Those players have done nothing compared to teams of the past.

“So Michael Carrick’s always going to win that fight, and rightly so, with Bruno Fernandes.

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“Manchester United as a football club – one of the biggest in the world – are 16th in the Premier League right now, and that can’t happen.

“And Michael Carrick needs to be relieved of his duties tonight. Not just for the good of Manchester United, but also for the good of Michael Carrick.”

Jamie Carragher urges Man Utd to hire Unai Emery

The former Liverpool and England international defender has also urged Man Utd co-owners INEOS to hire Villa manager Unai Emery as their manager.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “He is a manager I look at when I think about Manchester United.

“I think Emery is the best manager in the Premier League. But I’ve got this thing with him.

“Yes, his record in the Europa League is amazing, but surely somebody who is that successful wants to be known in the Champions League.

“He wants to win the Champions League. He’s not going to do that at Aston Villa.

“He’s had two experiences that haven’t gone particularly well for him, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

“And I just think surely he would want that opportunity to prove himself at an absolute giant of a football club. Sorry, Villa fans.”

However, Sky Sports reported on October 25: “Emery, we have been told, remains committed to the project at Aston Villa.”

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