Manchester United USA pre-season tickets on sale today with ‘secret code’

Fans of four Premier League teams – including Manchester United – can secure their tickets for the ‘Summer Series’ in the US in summer 2025.

Manchester United, Everton, West Ham and Bournemouth will play each other in three US cities in July and August in a money-spinning tournament aimed at promoting the Premier League overseas and tickets are now on sale here.

Fans who registered for the early pre-sale will be sent a secret code to access tickets from 2pm UK time on Thursday 13 March, while general sale will take place from 2pm on Friday 14 March on Ticketmaster for all six games.

All four teams will play on three match days, meaning tickets to games in New Jersey, Chicago and Atlanta will give fans access to two games each.

The tournament kicks off in New Jersey at the Metlife Stadium, where Everton play Bournemouth followed by Manchester United v West Ham on 26 July. West Ham then take on Everton and Manchester United play Bournemouth in Chicago’s famous Soldier Field on 30 July.

The final round of games take place in Atlanta on Sunday 3 August at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tickets are priced from $77 – a big increase over the $33 cheapest ticket in the 2023 tournament. The tournament did not take place in 2024 and has been hit by difficulties this year after Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly turned down the chance to take part.

Manchester United are seen as the biggest draw for the Summer Series but Bournemouth could be the only side to finish in the top half of the Premier League table this season after a stunning run of form under Andoli Ireola.

Summer Series 2025 match schedule

Saturday, 26 July at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Match 1: Everton v AFC Bournemouth (16:00 ET kick-off)

Match 2: Man Utd v West Ham (19:00 ET kick-off)

Wednesday, 30 July at Soldier Field, Chicago

Match 1: West Ham v Everton (17:30 CT kick-off)

Match 2: Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth (20:30 CT kick-off)

Sunday, 3 August at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Match 1: AFC Bournemouth v West Ham (14:00 ET kick-off)

Match 2: Man Utd v Everton (17:00 ET kick-off)