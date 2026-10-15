Man Utd: Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell at loggerheads over two German managers to replace Michael Carrick

Manchester United director of recruitment Christopher Vivell and director of football Jason Wilcox do not see eye to eye over which manager to appoint should Michael Carrick be sacked, according to a report, which has named Julian Nagelsmann, Fabian Hurzeler and Antonio Conte as the three candidates on the shortlist.

Man Utd have been a disaster under Carrick this season, with the Red Devils picking up just six points from six Premier League games.

The Old Trafford faithful would have expected the club to finish in the Premier League top four yet again this season.

Man Utd have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton and Hove Albion.

In the Champions League, Man Utd beat Sabah 4-0 at Old Trafford and lost to Atletico Madrid in Spain on Tuesday evening.

Man Utd divided over Julian Nagelsmann and Fabian Hurzeler

The future of Carrick is under scrutiny, with the Italian media claiming that Antonio Conte is ready to take charge of Man Utd.

The former Chelsea manager parted ways with Napoli at the end of last season and is without a job at the moment.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler is also on Man Utd’s radar, and so is former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann.

According to talkSPORT, Conte, Nagelsmann and Hurzeler are on Man Utd’s managerial shortlist.

While Man Utd director of recruitment Vivell is ‘pushing Nagelsmann’s case internally should Carrick depart, Hurzeler is favoured by Wilcox’.

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes was recently asked about sacking Carrick and hiring Hurzeler as his replacement on The Good, The Bad & The Football, as he discussed the situation with his former Red Devils teammate Nicky Butt.

Scholes said: “We’ve been here for the last three years.

“We look like it looks like or the sound it sounds like, they’re going to change the manager again.

“How can we keep doing this? We’re back to square one after six games of the season.

“When do you stop sacking managers and start blaming people above, the people who are possibly buying the players, the people who are pointing at Michael?”

Butt said: “It was Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox who came in, obviously from City, so, god knows what’s going to happen there in the future.

“But they come in, they gave Ten Hag a new deal when everyone was thinking he wasn’t for the club.

“Then they go and get Amorim who, quite obviously, the way he played football wasn’t a good fit with the club.

“And then we’ve given Michael, and we said it way back then, and Michael’s a good friend of ours.

“However, we’re sitting here talking; you’ve got to be honest. When you give an ex-player who’s a fan who the fans love, everyone loves a Michael at Man Utd.

“When you give him a job, and he does well, you’re killing yourself because you’ve got to then give him the job full time.

“It happened with Ole. You bring him in, and you just know what’s going to happen. You’re going to get the bounce effect. You’re going to do really well, and then they’re forced to go and give him the job.”

Scholes was then asked whether Man Utd should hire Hurzeler.

The Man Utd legend responded: “He’s done great. He looks the real deal, but again, Man Utd is different. The scrutiny is on you every single week.

“If Brighton didn’t win a game for the next 10 games, nobody would really be that bothered.

“The one thing that someone like Hürzeler has got over Michael is that he’s done a body of work in the Premier League.

“Michael did okay in Middlesbrough with what he had. I think Middlesbrough were probably expecting more with the budget they had.

“There’s a bit of me when you look at Michael because I know him; Michael’s a nice lad. Is there a bit of him that’s thinking, ‘Get me out of here. Get me out of here, I’ll take a few quid.’

“I’m not going to say he’s been let down in the transfer market because, again, he’ll be part of that.

“He’ll be part of the recruitment. Now, there are some clubs that just don’t want to consult the manager.

“I’m pretty sure at Man United, I’d say 90-odd per cent of clubs that managers are involved in recruiting.”

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