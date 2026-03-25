Man Utd want £80m midfielder as Bruno Fernandes ‘replacement’ – he’s ‘keen’ on Old Trafford move

Manchester United have identified Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White as the player to replace Bruno Fernandes in the summer transfer window should the Portuguese star leave, according to a report.

Fernandes has been (arguably?) Man Utd’s best and most consistent player since he moved to Old Trafford from Sporting CP in 2020.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has already broken Sir David Beckham’s record for Man Utd and is playing a pivotal role in the Red Devils’ quest to finish in the Premier League top four this season.

Eight goals and 17 assists in 30 matches in all competitions underline the importance of Fernandes in Michael Carrick’s team.

Fernandes is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2027, with the option for a further year.

While Man Utd fans would love Fernandes to stay, it is far from certain that the Portuguese star would oblige.

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Earlier this season, Fernandes slammed the Man Utd bosses for being ready to sell him to the Saudi Pro League.

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League remain keen on Fernandes, who, according to talkSPORT, is ‘seriously considering heading for the exit’.

The report has noted that while Man Utd are ‘determined to fight’ to keep Fernandes, there is a release clause of £57million in his contract.

TalkSPORT has added: ‘If Fernandes does leave then Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White is one potential replacement.’

TEAMtalk has previously reported Man Utd’s interest in signing Gibbs-White from Forest in the summer of 2026.

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The report, published on February 26, 2026, noted suggestions that Gibbs-White’s contract at Forest contains a release clause that allows him to move to a Champions League club for £80million.

Encouragingly for Man Utd, the report cited sources as saying that Gibbs-White ‘himself would be keen on the opportunity to join a club of United’s stature’.

Gibbs-White is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old England international has scored 11 goals and given five assists in 44 matches in all competitions this season for Forest, who are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship.

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