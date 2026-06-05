Man Utd ‘can bid aggressively’ with £75m offer for midfielder as ‘representatives remain confident of a deal’

West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who has been linked with Manchester United

Mateus Fernandes’s representatives are ‘confident’ that the West Ham United midfielder will end up at Manchester United this summer, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, plan to make a bid of £75million, according to reports.

Man Utd have already sealed a deal for Atalanta defensive midfielder Ederson Silva, with INEOS now on the hunt for another star to play in the middle of the park.

Fernandes is a player who has found his way onto Man Utd’s radar, having performed admirably for West Ham this season.

West Ham have been relegated from the Premier League, and it is unlikely that Fernandes will play for the Hammers in the Championship next season.

Man Utd have already held talks with Fernandes’s representatives over a potential move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2026.

The Portugal international midfielder is also said to be ‘extremely keen’ on leaving West Ham for Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

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West Ham, though, will not sell on the cheap, with the Hammers reportedly looking for £80million to sell the 21-year-old.

Real Madrid also have emerged as suitors for Fernandes, with Jose Mourinho keen on his Portuguese compatriot.

Mourinho will become the new Madrid manager should Florentino Perez win the presidential elections this weekend.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea manager is said to be personally keen on bringing Fernandes to Estadio Bernabeu.

However, Fernandes’ agents are confident that the midfielder will end up at Man Utd.

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Mateus Fernandes ‘confident’ of sealing Man Utd transfer

Journalist Shaun Connolly wrote on X at 2:48pm on June 5: “Manchester United are aware of the widespread interest in Mateus Fernandes, though some exaggerations are being publicised.

“From my understanding, talks are ongoing, and representatives remain confident of a deal. He is a player who is really admired by many at Old Trafford.”

Spanish journalist Ruben Martin has noted Madrid’s interest in Fernandes, but he has revealed that Man Utd could make a major bid for the youngster.

Martin wrote on X at 11:45am on June 5: “For the midfield, Mateus Fernandes is a more unknown profile, but that doesn’t make him any cheaper.

“United can bid aggressively, with an offer of around 75M.”

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